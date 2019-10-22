21.com

Meet 21.com casino – the online gambling platform with all-round solid profile. 21.com was created by casino professionals with years of experience in the gaming industry, therefore this casino is designed to meet the expectations of even the most demanding players. In order to retain existing players the casino offers rewards for everyone, no matter if you win or lose. 21.com offers hundreds of video slots, live casino, table games and the various promotions, like a generous welcome package for every new player. Contact us to get this campaign today!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: Google AdWords, SEO

Top GEO : NO, FI, NL

Other GEO: CA, NZ, DE, JP

Betzest

Betzest is an online bookmaker and casino operator run by a veteran team of experienced gaming experts. Today Betzest has a solid reputation of trustworthy and reliable gaming company that offers excellent odds on various worldwide sporting events along with live betting option. On the casino side, Betzest offers no deposit bonuses and free spins, huge variety of high quality slots, table games, and Betzest’s own branded slot. Along with a careful selection of games, Betzest offers great online support and never stopping promotions for attracting new players. Either you enjoy working with betting campaigns, or online casinos, Betzestis an campaign you shouldn’t miss!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : SEO, PPC

Top GEO : NO, FI, DE

Other GEO: AT, CH, CA, NZ, ZA, BR

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