Betano

Betano is one of the newest players on the online casino market, but it already got a truly attractive website with a ton of different games. The casino holds a license from the Ministry of Finance from Austria, so the casino GEOs today are limited to Germany and Austria. There is a neat welcome bonus for any newcomer, that grants up to €100 plus 200 free spins as a reward. Betano has all the perks of other casinos, such as user-friendly interface, mobile platform and professional support. In case you’re looking for great offer for Germany and Austria, write to us and we’ll get this offer working for you within a moment.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO

GEO: DE, AT

Luckia

Meet Luckia – an online casino that is aimed at Spanish punters who like the chance to bet at an online casino and place online sports bets. Luckia offers welcome bonuses for all of its newcomers and grants a chance to earn a casino weekly refund on losses. The casino has numerous perks for retaining its players, such as slots tournaments and a variety of sportsbook bonuses (for those who like to bet on the world’s most popular sports). Luckia has a wide choice of games: from roulette to blackjack, and from baccarat to live casino games. There is a Luckia mobile app available for Android and iOS and live chat customer support. Contact us to get this offer working for you today!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : SEO

GEO: ES

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