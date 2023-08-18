Make money from
CPA
Unlock exclusive CPA offers
Access the industry's top brands, exclusive offers, and great GEOs. Our wide range of CPA offers guarantees high conversion rates and profitable commissions. Target the perfect audience for your traffic with our diverse selection of GEOs
Marketplace
Marketplace for SEO affiliates
Increase monetization of your website by selling ad positions. All transactions are under your full control, with each request for you to decide on. Moreover, there's no need to worry about security as we are the guarantor for all deals made on our platform
Campaigns
Get access to more than 1,200 brands
We have already connected 1,200+ casino and betting brands, and that number keeps on increasing. With us, you will find campaigns for all types of traffic and GEOs, even the most exotic. We are always eager to look for new affiliate marketing programs if our current campaigns aren't the best fit for you
Finance
Get one total payment for all campaigns
25+ payment methods available, including cryptocurrency. Forget about having to sort out monthly and weekly financial reconciliations with affiliate programs. We will take care of everything, including checking reports, collecting all payments from advertisers
Statistics
Summary stats to make better business decisions
You no longer need to collect data manually from dozens of affiliate accounts. With our platform, you automatically get access to up-to-date statistics for more than 1,200 brands
Monetization
Choose campaigns for any deal types
RevShare, CPA, Hybrid, Flat Fee, Listing Fee, and Min Guarantees — Choose the right one based on your preferences and type of traffic. We guarantee that the conditions will not change suddenly and RevShare traffic will remain assigned to you forever
Be supported by the experts
No need to communicate with managers or technical specialists from numerous affiliate programs. Your personal manager can be your only contact
Julia
Team Lead
Alina
Team Lead
Thai
Head of acquisitions
Julia
Affiliate Manager
Ilya R
Affiliate Manager
Roman
Affiliate Manager
Miya
BD Manager TeamLead
Dan
Business Development Manager
Best Gambling and Betting Affiliate Programs
What are gambling affiliate programs?Gambling affiliate programs have emerged as a lucrative avenue for webmasters and website owners to generate substantial income by referring new customers to online casinos and bookmakers. These programs offer a rewarding partnership model where affiliates earn commissions for each new deposit or active player they bring to the product. Webmasters and website owners can generate substantial income by referring new customers to online casinos and bookmakers through lucrative gambling affiliate programs. These programs offer commissions for each new deposit or active player you bring in.
Key Benefits of Gambling Affiliate Programs
- High Earning Potential: Top programs boast competitive rates and payout models (CPA, RevShare, CPL, Hybrid) to maximize your earnings.
- Diverse Program Selection: Choose from a wide range of options from reputable brands to suit your goals and target audience.
- Effortless Integration: Partner marketing sites provide all the tools you need to seamlessly integrate promotional materials.
- Detailed Statistics: Track campaign performance, optimize strategies, and maximize ROI with comprehensive affiliate program analytics.
- Partner Support: Reliable programs prioritize prompt and qualified assistance.
Choosing the Right Gambling Affiliate ProgramSelecting the most suitable gambling affiliate program requires careful consideration of several factors:
- Brand Reputation: Prioritize well-established operators with a proven track record and positive user reviews.
- Partnership Terms: Evaluate payout models, commission rates, withdrawal conditions, and bonus offers. Compare program rankings for the best affiliate marketing program.
- Target Audience Alignment: Ensure the program's target audience aligns with yours for effective promotion.
- Promotional Materials: Assess the quality and variety of provided materials, tools, and technologies.
- Statistics and Analytics: Verify the availability of detailed data to track campaign performance and optimize revenue.
- Support Services: Ensure the program offers responsive and competent support.
Common Payment ModelsGambling affiliate programs typically employ various payment models to reward partners for their efforts:
- CPA (Cost Per Action): Get paid for each acquired deposit or active player.
- RevShare (Revenue Share): Earn a percentage of the revenue generated from referred customers (great for long-term partnerships).
- CPL (Cost Per Lead): Receive payment for each lead generated (e.g., registration).
- Hybrid: Combine multiple models (CPA + RevShare) for both immediate and long-term income.
Top-Rated Gambling and Betting Affiliate Programs in 2024We'll get into a curated rating of the best gambling and betting affiliate programs in 2024 according to RevenueLab. We'll meticulously list the pros and cons of each offering, empowering you to make informed decisions and select the most suitable programs for your unique needs. This table provides a breakdown of the top online gambling and betting affiliate programs for 2024, highlighting key details like network, CPA availability, revenue share percentages, cookie lifespan, and monthly bonuses offered. Based on the above comparison, it is obvious that RevSharks by RevenueLab might be the best option for beginners and for professional affiliate marketers. While combining the best from the established affiliate programs such as cookie lifespan and other typical bonuses, RevSharks offers up to 40% revenue share — among the highest in the market, and lots of personalized offers for your players.
ConclusionThe discussed above offers provide a lucrative avenue to generate reliable passive income. If you have a traffic channel you can use to promote gambling products and services, these affiliate programs are definitely worth considering. However, remember, both you and the program must adhere to all relevant regulations. By partnering with reputable brands and selecting the best online gambling affiliate programs, affiliates can unlock a world of opportunities, including:
- High Earnings: Maximize your earning potential with competitive rates and models.
- Personalized Passive Earning Models: Find programs that cater to your specific audience and once setting-up the program, it can run on auto-mode.
- Convenience: Seamlessly integrate promotional materials through partner marketing sites.