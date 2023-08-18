revenue-lab

Make money from
your traffic

Join RevenueLab as an affiliate to get exclusive deals from brands and increase your revenue! We handle interactions, analytics, and finances while you focus on driving traffic

RevenueLab benefits

Our technologies make your life easier

CPA

Unlock exclusive CPA offers

Access the industry's top brands, exclusive offers, and great GEOs. Our wide range of CPA offers guarantees high conversion rates and profitable commissions. Target the perfect audience for your traffic with our diverse selection of GEOs
Marketplace

Marketplace for SEO affiliates

Increase monetization of your website by selling ad positions. All transactions are under your full control, with each request for you to decide on. Moreover, there's no need to worry about security as we are the guarantor for all deals made on our platform
Campaigns

Get access to more than 1,200 brands

We have already connected 1,200+ casino and betting brands, and that number keeps on increasing. With us, you will find campaigns for all types of traffic and GEOs, even the most exotic. We are always eager to look for new affiliate marketing programs if our current campaigns aren't the best fit for you
Finance

Get one total payment for all campaigns

25+ payment methods available, including cryptocurrency. Forget about having to sort out monthly and weekly financial reconciliations with affiliate programs. We will take care of everything, including checking reports, collecting all payments from advertisers
Statistics

Summary stats to make better business decisions

You no longer need to collect data manually from dozens of affiliate accounts. With our platform, you automatically get access to up-to-date statistics for more than 1,200 brands
Monetization

Choose campaigns for any deal types

RevShare, CPA, Hybrid, Flat Fee, Listing Fee, and Min Guarantees — Choose the right one based on your preferences and type of traffic. We guarantee that the conditions will not change suddenly and RevShare traffic will remain assigned to you forever
Personal manager

Be supported by the experts

No need to communicate with managers or technical specialists from numerous affiliate programs. Your personal manager can be your only contact

Julia
Team Lead
Alina
Team Lead
Thai
Head of acquisitions
Julia
Affiliate Manager
Ilya R
Affiliate Manager
Roman
Affiliate Manager
Miya
BD Manager TeamLead
Dan
Business Development Manager
Trusted by the best affiliates
Аlexander Bratkovsky
AdlerTeam

The simplicity and convenience of the platform allow us to track our results quickly and efficiently. We’ve found many cool affiliate marketing programs to monetize our traffic during more than 2 years of cooperation with the RevenueLab team. We keep on growing! 1

CasinoRank/Wdnetwork

We’ve been working with RevenueLab for quite a long time. The team is supportive and knowledgeable in the iGaming industry and ready to solve any issues in a short time. We definitely recommend RevenueLab as one of the leaders in the online affiliate marketing field.

Seofish

RevenueLab is a great product for SEO traffic monetization. There is convenient analytics in your personal account which will be able to show you the effectiveness of all campaigns. For large teams, there are opportunities for API integration. None of this would be true if it wasn’t for the best affiliate managers in the business. Everything is in one handy place to let you run your business legally and plan for the future.

Adam Harber

RevenueLab helps webmasters of all levels and offers turnkey solutions. I appreciate them for being one of the guides to the gambling world back in 2018. Consulting on the choice of GEO, campaigns, and keys, as well as the support for young sites at the start with the help of Setup Fee, Listing Fee, and more complex deals later down the line, are key advantages of their online affiliate marketing product. We have a really stable partnership and a win-win in all aspects.

gambleworld

I’m really glad to work with RevenueLab. It provides a wide range of campaigns on any GEO, even the most unusual. The payments are always on time, and the managers respond quickly and are ready to solve any kind of problem.

Leetz Media

Working with RevenueLab provided us with an exceptional experience. The crew is composed of specialists who are fantastic people to work with. I cannot emphasize enough how responsible the crew is and how valuable the advice we got from them was to monetize the traffic. We achieved excellent results and saved a lot of resources and time by working with RevenueLab. If you are looking to grow your business, RevenueLab is the right choice for you.

SeoLeads

It’s probably the best choice for a webmaster in the gambling niche. RevenueLab has an excellent selection of affiliate marketing programs for any GEO. The most important thing is that managers respond promptly and accurately. I recommend RevenueLab to both beginners and experienced webmasters if you’re looking for long-term cooperation.

SEOBrothers

RevenueLab is an iGaming affiliate network that assists its partners with all issues. Affiliate managers are responsible, helpful, and knowledgeable in the iGaming field. You will not regret choosing RevenueLab!

Eman Pulis
SiGMA

RevenueLab has developed a high-quality product in the Digital affiliate marketing field. The strong collaboration between advertisers and affiliates comes from the founders’ goal of building the best affiliate marketing partnerships in the iGaming sphere. The team is made up of experts in the industry, and they are always ready to develop and improve their work.

Casinoguru

Cooperation with RevenueLab has been a very interesting experience, and we appreciate their professionalism and kind approach. The professional managers behind this webmaster are a real benefit. Aizhamal and Nikita are effective and helpful, respond promptly to all suggestions, and are oriented toward maintaining successful cooperation. We recommended working with RevenueLab.

ZMTeam

RevenueLab is one of the most successful partners in the iGaming industry. Their team has a clear understanding of customer needs and is always ready to help. We’re looking forward to continuing this long-lasting relationship.

revieweek

We are glad that we've started to cooperate with RevenueLab, we have found a large selection of interesting brands for ourselves to promote in the field of iGaming. I would like to especially thank the managers for their quick support on any issues.

partners

We partner with over
1,200 iGaming brands

Best programs

Best Gambling and Betting Affiliate Programs

Gambling affiliate programs offer an effective way to monetize online projects, providing webmasters with lucrative opportunities for earning. These programs combine favorable cooperation conditions and a broad range of tools for attracting new clients, making them an essential tool in the arsenal of modern marketers.

What are gambling affiliate programs?

Gambling affiliate programs have emerged as a lucrative avenue for webmasters and website owners to generate substantial income by referring new customers to online casinos and bookmakers. These programs offer a rewarding partnership model where affiliates earn commissions for each new deposit or active player they bring to the product. Webmasters and website owners can generate substantial income by referring new customers to online casinos and bookmakers through lucrative gambling affiliate programs. These programs offer commissions for each new deposit or active player you bring in.

Key Benefits of Gambling Affiliate Programs

  • High Earning Potential: Top programs boast competitive rates and payout models (CPA, RevShare, CPL, Hybrid) to maximize your earnings.
  • Diverse Program Selection: Choose from a wide range of options from reputable brands to suit your goals and target audience.
  • Effortless Integration: Partner marketing sites provide all the tools you need to seamlessly integrate promotional materials.
  • Detailed Statistics: Track campaign performance, optimize strategies, and maximize ROI with comprehensive affiliate program analytics.
  • Partner Support: Reliable programs prioritize prompt and qualified assistance.

Choosing the Right Gambling Affiliate Program

Selecting the most suitable gambling affiliate program requires careful consideration of several factors:
  • Brand Reputation: Prioritize well-established operators with a proven track record and positive user reviews.
  • Partnership Terms: Evaluate payout models, commission rates, withdrawal conditions, and bonus offers. Compare program rankings for the best affiliate marketing program.
  • Target Audience Alignment: Ensure the program's target audience aligns with yours for effective promotion.
  • Promotional Materials: Assess the quality and variety of provided materials, tools, and technologies.
  • Statistics and Analytics: Verify the availability of detailed data to track campaign performance and optimize revenue.
  • Support Services: Ensure the program offers responsive and competent support.
By carefully evaluating these criteria, affiliates can make informed decisions and select the best gambling affiliate programs that align with their specific needs and objectives.

Common Payment Models

Gambling affiliate programs typically employ various payment models to reward partners for their efforts:
  • CPA (Cost Per Action): Get paid for each acquired deposit or active player.

  • RevShare (Revenue Share): Earn a percentage of the revenue generated from referred customers (great for long-term partnerships).

  • CPL (Cost Per Lead): Receive payment for each lead generated (e.g., registration).

  • Hybrid: Combine multiple models (CPA + RevShare) for both immediate and long-term income.
The choice of payment model depends on the affiliate's goals and strategies. Reviewing affiliate program reviews can provide insights into different payment models and help select the most suitable one.

Top-Rated Gambling and Betting Affiliate Programs in 2024

We'll get into a curated rating of the best gambling and betting affiliate programs in 2024 according to RevenueLab. We'll meticulously list the pros and cons of each offering, empowering you to make informed decisions and select the most suitable programs for your unique needs. This table provides a breakdown of the top online gambling and betting affiliate programs for 2024, highlighting key details like network, CPA availability, revenue share percentages, cookie lifespan, and monthly bonuses offered. Based on the above comparison, it is obvious that RevSharks by RevenueLab might be the best option for beginners and for professional affiliate marketers. While combining the best from the established affiliate programs such as cookie lifespan and other typical bonuses, RevSharks offers up to 40% revenue share — among the highest in the market, and lots of personalized offers for your players.

Conclusion

The discussed above offers provide a lucrative avenue to generate reliable passive income. If you have a traffic channel you can use to promote gambling products and services, these affiliate programs are definitely worth considering. However, remember, both you and the program must adhere to all relevant regulations. By partnering with reputable brands and selecting the best online gambling affiliate programs, affiliates can unlock a world of opportunities, including:
  • High Earnings: Maximize your earning potential with competitive rates and models.
  • Personalized Passive Earning Models: Find programs that cater to your specific audience and once setting-up the program, it can run on auto-mode.
  • Convenience: Seamlessly integrate promotional materials through partner marketing sites.
Check out our top gambling affiliate programs list and start supercharging your income today.
