Best Betting Affiliate Programs List from revenuelab

Bookmaker's affiliate program is a type of partnership where the bookmaker acts as the advertiser. It pays commissions to betting affiliates who promote the brand and bring in new players. Typically, these programs pay based on the amount deposited by referred users or for subscriptions to paid event outcome predictions.

According to Grand View Research, online betting revenue reached $78.91 billion in 2024, and this segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the coming years. Gambling Industry News reports that since 2019, the number of online sports betting users has more than doubled — from 60.3 million to 127.8 million in 2024.





The online betting market is growing, making this the perfect time to consider joining a bookmaker affiliate program. These companies are generating strong profits and are ready to share them with partners who can bring in engaged, interested players.

The Best Betting Affiliate Programs

We've put together a list of the best betting affiliate programs for affiliates. Here are the results:

Pinnacle

Pinnacle's affiliate program offers a tiered revenue share model, starting at 30% for the first three months, then adjusting between 25% and 35% based on performance. The program does not offer CPA or hybrid deals. Betting affiliates benefit from timely monthly payments, multi-currency support, and access to marketing tools.

Betwinner

One of the most flexible betting affiliate partners, offering CPA rates from $25 to $120 depending on region and traffic quality. It supports multiple payout models (CPA, RevShare, hybrid) and operates in 40+ countries, with a focus on Asia, the CIS, and Africa.

22bet

This bookmaker’s affiliate program is geared toward the international market and offers RevShare of up to 50%. The site supports 37 languages, including key ones for Europe, Asia, and Africa, and shows consistent conversion rates in developing regions.

Megapari

This platform, with over 2.5 million users, offers up to 40% RevShare, CPA from $50 to $350, and hybrid models (25%–40% RevShare plus CPA starting at $50). Affiliates are provided with marketing materials to support their campaigns.



FatPirate

FatPirate is an international casino and sportsbook operating under a Curaçao license, offering over 6,000 games and crypto payment options. Its sports betting affiliate program provides a 35% RevShare by default, with CPA and hybrid deals available on request.

1xBet

A major betting affiliate partner with a presence in over 60 countries and a daily audience of more than 3 million active players. The affiliate program offers up to 40% RevShare, with CPA and hybrid models available upon request.

Leon

This brand focuses on the Indian and CIS markets. It offers an affiliate program with up to 45% RevShare, CPA up to $500, and hybrid models. Betting affiliates benefit from regular bi-monthly payouts and a wide range of marketing materials.

1Win

An ambitious, sports-focused brand offering a sports betting affiliate program with RevShare ranging from 50% to 60%, CPA up to $250, and a sub-affiliate program with 5% commissions. Affiliates can receive weekly payouts starting from $100.

20bet

An international bookmaker offering a betting affiliate program with up to 45% RevShare, CPA up to $128, and hybrid models. Affiliates get access to marketing materials and benefit from flexible partnership terms.

BitStarz

BitStarz's betting affiliate program offers a tiered revenue share model ranging from 25% to 40%. The program does not provide CPA or hybrid deals. Affiliates benefit from a 30-day cookie duration, real-time tracking, and monthly payments via various methods, including cryptocurrencies. A minimum of three active depositing players is required before the first commission payout.





This is our curated list of the top betting affiliate programs. You can use it as a starting point when choosing the right program—or explore further to find the ones that best match your audience and goals.

Types of Betting Affiliate Programs: Bookmaker Types





Before choosing the best bookmaker affiliate program, let’s take a look at the different types available.

Licensed operator:

A bookmaker that operates legally under a license in the region where it attracts players.

These bookmakers are generally more trusted by bettors and pose fewer risks for betting affiliates.

The downside of working with a licensed bookmaker is stricter rules for betting affiliate programs and oversight from regulatory authorities.

Unlicensed bookmaker:

These are offshore bookmakers without a local license, often accessible only via VPN or mirror sites.

Such betting affiliate programs typically offer higher payouts, accept all kinds of traffic, and are open to custom deals.

However, since they operate without a license, affiliates risk account blocks or non-payment from the program.

Prediction and tipster websites:

These aren’t bookmakers themselves, but websites targeting the same audience.

Their offers can also generate solid profits.

To succeed with this type of offer, you’ll need a strong promotional strategy and high-quality content.

How to Choose a Bookmaker Affiliate Program?

We've put together a detailed list of key points to consider when choosing a betting affiliate program. There are seven main factors to focus on:





Legality and reputation. Make sure the affiliate program works with licensed bookmakers. Check for mentions of the betting affiliate program on niche forums and aggregator sites to gauge its credibility. Payout terms. Review the available models: CPA, RevShare, or hybrid. Confirm the rates—how much they pay per registration, deposit, or as a percentage of player revenue. Pay attention to minimum payout thresholds, payout hold periods, and withdrawal methods (bank cards, crypto, e-wallets). Tracking and analytics quality. Top betting affiliate programs provide detailed analytics, including clicks, registrations, deposits, and daily revenue breakdowns. Support and account management. Having a dedicated affiliate manager is a big advantage. Check if special terms or custom rates are available as your traffic volume grows. Geo and traffic type. Find out which countries the betting affiliate system targets—you’ll need to drive traffic accordingly. Some programs ban incentivized or brand-related traffic, so clarify the rules upfront. Tools and creatives. Top betting affiliate programs offer ready-made promotional materials like banners, landing pages, and apps. Check if you can create custom promos or run A/B tests on landing pages for better performance. Track record and stability. How long has the sports betting affiliate program been around? Are there public case studies? Reliable programs often partner with well-known betting brands and have a presence at major industry events like SiGMA or iGB Affiliate.

Types of Offers in Sports Betting Affiliate Programs





Betting site affiliate programs offer a variety of offer types:

Payout for registration and first bet. You earn a fixed amount when a user registers and places their first bet. The payout depends on the geo, traffic quality, and specific offer terms. Ideal for affiliates working with high-volume, high-intent traffic funnels.

Commission for qualified players. In this model, the user must complete several steps—such as verifying their identity, making a deposit, and showing activity (e.g. placing bets of a certain amount). Payouts are higher but require deeper user engagement.

Subscription offers. Affiliates get paid when users subscribe to a prediction service, newsletter, or install a betting app. This format works well for content platforms, Telegram channels, or mobile-focused traffic.

Choose your offer carefully—match it to your traffic type and payout expectations.

How to Verify the Legitimacy of an Online Bookmaker

Legality reduces the risk of account bans, fraud, and payout issues from betting site affiliate programs. Here’s a step-by-step guide to checking a bookmaker’s license:





1. Look for a license. Every legal bookmaker must hold a gambling license.

Visit the bookmaker’s official website.

Scroll down to the footer — licensing details are usually listed there.

Take note of the licensing authority (e.g. MGA, Curacao eGaming, UKGC, NAB Belarus, etc.).

Copy the license number for verification.

2. Verify the information on the regulator’s website.

Go to the website of the licensing authority.

Look for a section like “Licensed Operators,” “License Search,” “Registry,” or similar.

Enter the license number or the company name.

Make sure the license is active and issued specifically to this bookmaker.

3. Read reviews and ratings. Even licensed bookmaker partners can have a poor reputation. Use independent sources to check:

Affiliate and bettor forums.

Bookmaker review websites.

Reddit and Trustpilot.

Pay attention to common complaints about the bookmaker’s affiliate program: issues with withdrawals, verification delays, or reduced betting limits.

Payment Models in Bookmaker Affiliate Programs: Top Betting Schemes

Let’s break down the types of payouts sports betting affiliates can earn from bookmaker affiliate programs:

CPA. The Cost Per Action model means affiliates receive a fixed payment for a player’s action—such as registration, first deposit, or first bet. Best suited for publishers running high-volume traffic and rapidly testing campaigns.

Revenue Share. Also known as RevShare in many bookmaker partners programs. The affiliate earns a percentage of the player’s losses (usually 20% to 50%) for as long as the player remains active. This is a long-term model for those who want to build passive income.

Hybrid. This model combines CPA and RevShare. For example: $30 per deposit + 20% of the player’s losses. Ideal for sports betting affiliates who want to balance upfront earnings with long-term commissions.

CPL. The Cost Per Lead model pays a fixed amount for user registration—sometimes even without a deposit or bet. Less common than the other models in affiliate betting programs.

Deposit-Based Payout. The payment depends on the total amount deposited by the player, closely tied to real user activity. Best for high-quality traffic where every user counts.

How to choose the right model in a bookmaker affiliate program? It depends on the kind of traffic you plan to drive. A hybrid model is a good starting point to test what works best for you.

Benefits of Working with Top Bookmaker Affiliate Programs

Partnering with the best betting affiliate programs isn’t just about the money. It’s about stability, control, growth, and having access to resources that actually drive results. Here are the key advantages that set strong bookmaker affiliate programs apart:

Timely payouts with no delays or hidden deductions.

Flexible monetization models: CPA, RevShare, Hybrid, CPL.

Access to analytics, tracking tools, and ready-to-use promo materials.

Dedicated affiliate betting manager and responsive support.

Collaboration with licensed bookmakers trusted by players.

Opportunities for scaling and negotiating custom deals.

Clear rules and transparent stats—no shady tricks.

Summing up, betting affiliate programs are one of the most profitable segments in affiliate marketing—especially as online gambling continues to surge globally.

To earn steadily, it’s crucial to work with trusted bookmaker affiliate programs. They offer clear payout models (CPA, RevShare, Hybrid) and equip sports betting affiliates with high-quality tools. Successful partnerships in the betting space require attention to detail—from choosing the right offer to verifying operator legality and tracking performance.