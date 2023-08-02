🌐 Tech-Savvy and Socially Engaged

📱 With a whopping 91.3% of the population using the internet, the Netherlands boasts some of the most active internet users worldwide. Social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest hold sway. Since 72.91% of Dutch internet users are on Facebook, our partners can leverage this platform to connect and resonate with potential players.

🔍 The Dutch and Advertisements

❌ It's no secret – the Dutch aren't particularly fond of advertisements. Reflecting this is the surprising popularity of duckduckgo search engine, which in the Netherlands surpasses even Google. To win the hearts and minds of the Dutch, we must strive for authenticity, relevance, and originality.

🎰 Popular Games and the Dutch Player

💼 Casinos (offline and online), slot machines, state and charity lotteries, sports and horse race betting – these are the top contenders for the Dutch player's attention. Knowing their preferred games helps us design captivating campaigns that resonate with their interests and drive engagement.

💫 Online Casinos

🏛️ Since the legalization of online casinos, the Dutch gaming market has experienced substantial growth. According to Dutch officials, from January to July 2022, the legal online market surged to $625M! To market games effectively, operators must ensure compliance with regulations, prevent money laundering, and prioritize responsible gaming.

💡 Marketing for Impact: Top Slots and Online Games

🎮 Embrace the Dutch love for slot games like Starburst, Jackpot Jester, Random Runner, Twin Spin, and Gold Factory. Do not forget about other games popular in the country: Poker, Roulette, Blackjack, and sports betting.

🚀 Ready to Conquer the Netherlands?

🇳🇱 Armed with these insights, our partners can now make strategic moves to capture the hearts of Dutch players. Let's make a winning journey together! 💪