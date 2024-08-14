iGaming SEO: Is it Possible to Create a Website on an International Domain?

What is a ccTLD?

To understand what a ccTLD is, we’d better start with the question: what is a TLD?





TLD stands for Top-Level Domain. It's the last part of a domain name, such as .com, .edu, .uk, .de, etc.

A country code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) is a domain associated with a specific country or territory. For example, .de for Germany, .uk for the United Kingdom, and so on.

Yes, these are the very characters you see after the dot in a website's address. It's important to note that not all domains are country-specific. There are also "generic" domains that are not tied to any particular country, such as .com, .org, .biz, .club. International domain registration usually involves fewer restrictions.

A ccTLD typically consists of two letters and is used to indicate the geographical location of a website.







National domains are of interest to affiliates due to their benefits: improving SEO, building user trust, and complying with local laws. However, there are drawbacks related to country-specific restrictions and requirements. Let's have a closer look at the pros and cons.

Pros of national domains:

Local SEO. Using a ccTLD can significantly enhance a site's ranking in search engines for users in a specific country. Search engines like Google view ccTLDs as an indicator of the site's geographical relevance. Simply put, if Harry from Britain enters “buy a car” in search, he's more likely to see "cars.uk" first rather than "cars.com" if other conditions are similar.

User trust. Users often trust websites with national domains more than those with generic top-level domains. Going back to Harry from Britain: he's more likely to click on "cars.uk" than "cars.xyz."

Compliance with local laws. In some cases, using a national domain may be mandatory to comply with local regulations and laws. While this might not be critical in the case of Harry and cars, it's essential in industries like iGaming.

Cons of national domains:

Country requirements. As mentioned, registering a ccTLD may be restricted to citizens or residents of the country. If you don't qualify, you'll need to find alternative solutions. This can be inconvenient; sometimes, it's easier to register a site on a generic domain.

Lower universality. For the German audience, a .de domain may seem more trustworthy, but for users in India, the perception could be different. Unlike generic domains like .com or .net, ccTLDs may not be as universally recognized and could limit affiliates in attracting an international audience. That’s when international domain registration may be a better option.

Choosing between a generic and a national domain depends on the specifics of each promotion case.

Is It Possible to Launch a Website with a National Domain?

Affiliates can launch a website on a national domain, but not in every country.

The possibility of registering a national domain (.de, .fr, etc.) for non-residents and companies not registered in the country depends on the rules and requirements of the specific country. In general, there are several scenarios:

Registration is allowed. Some countries have no restrictions on registering ccTLDs. This means you can freely register a website on a national domain even if you are not a resident or your company is not registered in the country. Examples include the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. Registration is allowed with restrictions. Other countries allow non-residents to register national domains, but there may be certain limitations. For instance, registration through a local representative or requirements to provide additional documents verifying your identity or business may apply. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy fall into this category. Registration is prohibited. Some countries do not allow non-residents and unregistered companies to use domains in their national zones. This is applicable, for example, in China, India, and Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, before registering a top-level domain, it is crucial to carefully review the rules and requirements of the relevant country. Failure to comply with these rules can result in suspension or cancellation of the domain registration.







If you decide to register a domain through a third-party registrar, it's better to choose one that is accredited. For example:

This way, you'll avoid problems and receive higher quality assistance. Next, we'll look into how to launch a website on a national domain.

How to Launch a Website with a National Domain?

For residents and registered companies in a country, there are usually no difficulties in registering a national domain. But what about others? There are several ways to bypass restrictions:

Registration through a local representative. Some registrars offer domain registration services through a local agent acting on your behalf, bypassing citizenship or residency requirements. This is particularly popular in countries with strict rules for top-level domain registration.

Services of local registrars. Many countries allow registration of their ccTLDs through accredited local registrars. These are official organizations or companies authorized to register domains with that country's code from the local governing body.

Collaboration with local companies. Another method to circumvent regulations is to collaborate with local companies that can register the domain under their name and provide you with management access.

Opening a local office. That’s usually not an option for affiliates, but in some countries, domain registration may only be possible for companies registered locally. Having a local office ensures compliance with these requirements.

Let's focus on the simplest and most popular method — obtaining a national domain through a local registrar.

Here's a step-by-step guide for this approach:

Choose a registrar. Find a list of accredited domain registrars in your target country online. Check their websites, service reviews, compare prices, and settle on the most suitable option. Check domain availability. Use the registrar's website to check if your desired domain name is available. If it's taken, choose another name or use their domain name suggestion tool. Create an account on the registrar's site. Provide necessary information such as name, address, and contact details. The process here is similar to registering on any other website. Provide required details. Depending on the country and registrar, you may need to provide additional information like passport details or company registration address. Follow the registrar's instructions carefully and read all documents. Pay for the domain. Choose a payment method and complete the domain registration fee. Registration costs can vary based on the country, registrar, and chosen registration period. Confirmation of registration. After successful payment, you'll receive a confirmation of domain registration to your email address. The domain name will be available for use after activation. Manage your domain. Congratulations, you now have a top-level national domain. Manage your domain through the control panel on the registrar's website. You can modify DNS records, renew your national domain registration, set up email forwarding, and more.

Remember to keep track of your domain's expiration date to avoid losing it.

Conclusion

Registering a national domain can significantly enhance your website's local search engine ranking and build greater user trust.

However, the process is complicated by specific requirements across different countries. For non-residents, options like local representation or collaboration with local registrars exist.

It's crucial to thoroughly understand the rules and choose a reliable registrar for successful domain registration and management.