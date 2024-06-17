It’s no surprise that in-app traffic is attracting more and more interest from affiliate marketers. Let’s take a closer look at what in-app traffic is, when you need it, and what its advantages are.









What is In-app Traffic in Affiliate Marketing?





To gain a better understanding of in-app traffic, let's learn what in-app advertising is.





In-app advertising is connected with advertisements that are placed within mobile applications. Yes, we are talking about the very videos or banners that pop up in the app and most often can be disabled with a premium subscription.





You might have noticed that in-app ads come in various formats. Usually, the format depends on the product and the target action that the user is supposed to take. Let’s look at some common in-app ad formats:





Banners. Usually occupy a place at the top or bottom of the screen, constantly remaining within the user’s field of vision. They can be static or animated.

Videos. They can appear when opening the app or when clicking on particular buttons. Some of them are to be watched to the end, others can be skipped after a certain time.

Rewarded ads . They often occur in games. For example, users are offered to watch a sponsored video to get extra lives or other bonuses.

Interactive ads. Usually appear as a full-screen interactive banner where the user can try out a part of the gameplay or some features.

Native ads. These ads mimic the regular content of the app as much as possible to avoid users’ negative reaction. For example, sponsored posts in social media feeds on Facebook and VK.

Now that we know what in-app advertising is, let’s talk about in-app traffic.





In-app traffic refers to users who click on affiliate links within advertisements in an app. For example, if someone downloads a delivery app after seeing an advertisement in an arcade game app. It is important to note that in-app traffic is not the same as push traffic or users from mobile websites. These categories do not fall under in-app traffic.





How does in-app advertising work in affiliate marketing? an advertiser wants to attract new users to their app or showcase another product. Through an affiliate network, they find an affiliate who will place the ad in a third-party app. Once the ad is placed, the user sees it in their app and clicks on the link in the ad. The advertiser pays the affiliate for clicks, installs, or other target actions depending on the payment model.

When Do You Need In-app Traffic?





Affiliates use in-app traffic to promote brands and receive payments from them. Therefore, such traffic is usually pushed into offers in the following niches: dating, mobile games, betting, and gambling. For these niches, in-app traffic is most relevant, as their content is usually presented in a form of application. The logic is simple: a user who already uses a similar application is more likely to go to another application and be interested in installing it.





At the same time, it is important to consider that any in-app advertising distracts the user from interacting with the application. Remember your own experience: more often than not, you want to close an advertising banner or video as quickly as possible and get back to your business. So when working with in-app traffic, you need to promote the most relevant offers and show eye-catching creatives.





Why do advertisers need in-app traffic? There are several specific goals of such promotion:





Increased sales. The first and most obvious thing is that in-app advertising helps promote the product among potential buyers. For example, we use it to encourage them to install the app, which may be followed by payments within the app.

Attracting new users . The application from which in-app traffic comes, as it were, "shares" its audience with the advertiser. With the right choice of niche, the product is already shown to an interested audience.

Increased brand awareness. Even if the user did not take a targeted action, he got acquainted with the brand, saw its advertising. This increases the overall level of trust in the product. Perhaps, upon repeated contact with the brand, the user will already treat it with more trust.





Thus, in-app traffic helps to achieve a number of goals. The main point is to make sure they coincide with yours.





7 Benefits of In-app Traffic





Now let's take a closer look at the advantages of in-app traffic:





Large audience. As we discussed at the very beginning, statistics show a steady growth in mobile traffic. More and more people are using the Internet from their smartphones. Along with this, the volume of in-app traffic and the number of potential leads are growing.

Convenient targeting. Advertising in applications can be configured by GEO, devices, and demographic parameters. This helps to show ads to exactly those who will be interested in them, in order to get more clicks or targeted actions.

Traffic quality. Users who see ads in the app are more immersed in the content on the screen. They interact more attentively with the running application and are less likely to ignore ads than in a browser, for example.

Scalability. The versatility of the mobile format helps to spread effective methods to other applications as well. For example, if a creative has performed well, it can be launched in other applications from the same niche.

Various formats. As we said above, in-app advertising offers a wide range of formats, including banners, videos, and native ads. This makes it possible to choose the most suitable format to attract users.

Purchase funnel. The user is more likely to go to download the application from the advertisement. Because for this you just need to press a couple of buttons, and the format of interaction will remain the same - the user simply goes from one application to another.

High CTR. It is more difficult to ignore advertising in the application, especially if it is a video that occupies the entire screen. Plus, there is nothing else to do anyway: so as not to be bored, you can click on the button in the ad and see the offer.





All in all, in-app traffic is a promising option for both affiliates and advertisers. It is worth trying this type of traffic and understanding if it is beneficial in your own case.