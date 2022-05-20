Africa and China leading the way: adjoe and Statista have released an index of mobile games for 2021

The time users spend playing their favorite games is very important because it determines the effectiveness of certain KPIs and has a positive effect on income.

In the Social Casino category, most time was spent in the APAC region (21.4 min per day). The rest of the top five regions are below:

Europe (19.9 min);

Africa (17.1 min);

LATAM (12.9 min);

North America (11.4 min).

In Africa, there has been a positive increase in the game time spent by users (2020: 6-22 min; 2021: 6.6-26 min).

By gender, women spend more time gaming than men, with women playing for 16.9 min and men playing for 16.2 min.

People aged 50+ spend about 18.4 minutes on apps.

People aged 40-49 are not far behind – 18 min.

The 30-39 age group comes next (17.8 min).

The least amount of time is spent by people between the ages of 20 and 29 (13.9 min).

Top 5 mobile games by daily app using

Slots Casino – Jackpot Mania; Neverland Casino: Vegas Slots; Tongits Go-Sabong Slots Pusoy; Slotpark – Online Casino Games; Jackpotjoy Slots: Casino Games.

Top Titles by GEO

North America:

Tongits Go-Sabong Slots Pusoy; DoubleDown Fort Knox Slot Game; Jackpot Magic Slots; Big Fish Casino – Social Slots; MONOPOLY Slots – Casino Games;

Europe:

Bingo Blaze – Bingo Games; Slotpark – Online Casino Games; GSN Casino Slots Games; Jackpotjoy Slots: Casino Games; Rock N’ Cash Vegas Slot Casino;

APAC:

Tongits Go-Sabong Slots Pusoy; ZingPlay – Game bài – Tien Len – Mậu Binh; Teen Patti Octro: 3 Patti Game; 麻將 明星3缺1-16張Mahjong、Slot、Poker; Teen Patti Gold Card Game;

LATAM:

Slots Casino – Jackpot Mania; Diamond Dog Cherry Master Slot Fruit Bonus; Gold Fish Casino Slot Games; slots casino games－2022 slots; Jackpot Party Casino Slots;

Africa:

Neverland Casino: Vegas Slots; Club Vegas Slots: Casino Games; Rock N’ Cash Vegas Slot Casino; Vegas Friends – Casino Slots; Lotsa Slots – Casino Games.

Over the past year, China made $90 billion on mobile games. The USA and Japan made USD 60 and 50 billion respectively. Despite being in the second position in terms of revenue, there are two times fewer downloads in the USA than in India and eight times less than in China.

The mobile games index by Adjoe and Statista show us that China and India are still absolute market leaders, and in Africa there is a positive increase in the game time spent by users. These GEOs should be a target for any iGaming business.