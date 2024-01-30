Gambling Affiliate Marketing Risks in Summary

Risk Warning sign Potential impact Mitigation Payment delay The payment date has passed Less cash flow for next campaign Confirm the amount owed, keep spend limited Contract change Deductions/rates added Reduced affiliate earnings Keep a copy of the old terms & check amendment Traffic restriction Rejected ads/traffic sources Suspension / uncollected commission Verify rules of the market/platform/offer Tracking failure Clicks tracked, no events Lost attribution Follow click IDs through redirects & postbacks Operator dependence The bulk of your revenue is from 1 operator Operator closure hits your business Set exposure limits, find alternatives

Regulatory & Advertising Compliance

The fact that an affiliate manager has agreed to accept traffic from a particular country does not mean that the affiliate’s campaign is legally compliant there. Similarly, each advertising platform has its own requirements.

Start by checking the details of the legal entity operating the casino, the domain it’s running on, and the licence it holds, in the regulator’s register. Is the licence appropriate for the product and market the affiliate will be promoting? Then check the affiliate’s own compliance requirements, such as the need for registration, proper disclosure of adverts, limiting the audience, and choosing the right advertising channels. It is the operator that needs to take care of licensing and player accounts; the affiliate needs to ensure that their own advertising is compliant.

Affiliates also need to take care of iGaming affiliate compliance with advertising platforms. For example, for Google Ads, the affiliate needs to get certified for each country where they run advertising, is not permitted to target underage audiences, and must ensure that their landing pages include responsible gambling information where necessary.

Operator Dependence & Contract Changes

The affiliate may find themselves running campaigns for a casino program that has just closed. The affiliate should read the affiliate agreement and check it for any details about what happens in the event of the program closing, changes to rates or the removal of markets. How are amendments communicated? Will continued traffic be considered acceptance? It should also be clear what will happen in the event of a program terminating in terms of the commission that is owed but not yet paid, and what happens with future earnings from players previously referred.

Commission Rejection & Revenue Deductions

Affiliates need to be aware of what constitutes a “qualified FTD” for the offer, for example, if it’s a new customer, has made a minimum deposit and has passed verification, and is active within a certain period. Affiliates also need to understand commission validation, and what circumstances may cause a commission to be removed, for example, duplicate registrations, prohibited traffic sources or fraud. A chargeback could result in the operator taking back a commission it has already paid.

With revenue share, affiliates should pay attention to how the NGR is defined. A simple version would take the referred players’ stakes, subtract returns paid to those players, to get GGR, and subtract the agreed costs such as bonuses, taxes, payment fees, and chargebacks. In the event that the contract includes a negative NGR carryover, and your referred players generated negative NGR of €600 last month, and this month they generate NGR of €1,000 before the carryover, then the commissionable NGR is €400, and a 30% commission would be €120. If there had been no negative carryover, the commission would have been €300.

To assess negative carryover risks, affiliates should also check to see if the offer has any exceptions, such as for high-rollers, even if it otherwise has a “no carryover” clause. If so, what’s the threshold, and does the carryover only apply to that particular player? Another scenario is bundling, where the operator may bundle the balances for various brands together, so that a negative balance on one brand could affect commission on another.

Payment Delays & Cash-Flow Risk

Casino affiliate payment problems may begin long before there’s actually a delay. For example, an affiliate may find that his balance is on hold for validation, or that it hasn’t yet passed the payment threshold, or that he hasn’t yet sent an invoice or sent his verification documents. Affiliates should ensure they have confirmation of the date for reconciliation and payment. A scheduled hold is different from not paying by a date stipulated in the contract, and a payment delay in itself does not automatically mean that the operator is being fraudulent.

A team with €8,000 in the bank, €250 daily spend and the first payment due in 21 days with no earlier receipts has €2,000 left after the €5,250 for ads and €750 for other bills have been spent. They have 8 days to run the campaign with the same budget if they have no other expenses. If payment is delayed beyond those eight days, the team could run out of money even if the campaign report shows a profit.





Tracking and Attribution Failures

Check if the affiliate id and click ID are preserved by following the campaign link on desktop and mobile, including any redirects. Check the postback for the event, conversion ID, status, amount and currency. The system should not create duplicate conversions for repeated notifications. Ensure you understand the attribution window, whether clicks from other affiliates override previous clicks and whether a user is attributed when a user signs up on desktop after initially visiting the campaign on a mobile device. Cross-device attribution is not automatic. Make sure you understand the time zones and periods used for the tracking and use the same definitions when you reconcile the data.

Traffic Acquisition and Reputation Risks

A review that promises instant withdrawals should be supported with evidence. An expired promotion should be updated. Look for broken buttons, redirects on mobile and offers that are not available in the users’ location.

Google has a content abuse policy about scaled content that affects large volumes of content created to manipulate search rankings and not to provide value to users. This policy does not forbid the use of AI in creating content. Google also has a site reputation policy that affects third-party content that is on a site primarily to benefit from the host site’s ranking signals. The fact that your pages have an affiliate link or that the page itself is written by someone else does not itself constitute a violation.

Think about the fact that it isn’t just an operator that you can lose; you could also lose a whole channel. If you get a manual action or a big drop in rankings, you might be left in a position where you have no acquisition, but you still have wages and other software bills to pay.

Pre Launch Checklist and the Affiliate Commission Dispute Workflow

Have an agreement. Keep a copy of the agreement including the date, entity you are contracting with, approved sources, countries, qualification criteria, caps, rates, any deductions and the conditions for amendments, termination and dispute resolution. Test the tracking and reporting. Make sure that you go through the test events as agreed and that you see them in your tracking logs, postbacks and dashboard. Set a spending limit. Make sure that you can afford to spend the budget before you get your first payment. Make sure that you have scheduled your first reconciliation before you commit more budget. Record any discrepancies. Using click and conversion ids, match up the deposits and acquisitions. Make sure that you separate the commission you are disputing from the rest of your commission.

For affiliate commission disputes, make sure that you provide them with your records, the commission you are disputing and refer to the agreed terms. Ask them for their reasons for rejecting the commission and a date for a response. If the issue is not resolved, make sure that you follow the escalation process as agreed. Keep a copy of your correspondence with the affiliate program and make sure you only give the necessary data to the affiliate program in a secure way.