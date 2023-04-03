The Future of eSports Betting Market

eSports Betting is a huge market. Just imagine that the size of it was valued at USD 671.78 million in 2022 and is supposed to reach USD 2709.03 million by 2028. As for countries, Asia and North America currently represent the largest eSports markets in terms of revenue, with China alone accounting for almost one fifth of the market.

See the table below and find the list of countries that made the most in 2022. It’s really impressive.

What made the eSports market grow so fast? The answer is easy. More games are being streamed live, big investments are being made and more and more people are getting involved.

Of course, we can not be sure what will happen tomorrow. But we are sure to try to predict it. Take a look at the stats and see what trends will dominate in the near future.



We are not trying to play a game. And to be honest we are not competitive at all. But we can’t miss a chance to list undisputed leaders in terms of betting. League of Legends, CS:GO, and Dota 2 fans have never given a single chance to other games. However, all of them have to be on the alert. VALORANT is rapidly stepping on the toes of others.

Want to find the most profitable eSports offer?

Register in RevenueLab and boost you revenue 🚀