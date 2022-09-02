General Information

13Aff Partners is an affiliate program created to promoted Cosmic Slot Casino. 13 Affiliates offers webmasters commissions up to 50% on revenue shares plus alternative deals. This program has an easy and understandable platform where affiliates can monitor players activities without efforts, receive assistance with any questions or issues around it (including real time updates), as well as take an advantage of promotion where new members can earn maximum rates during their first month.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates will be paid based on the number of first-time depositors they bring monthly. The commission structure starts from 35% for 0-15 FTDs and can be increased to 50% for 50 and more referred FTDs.

New affiliates can take an advantage of the special offer. 13Aff program offers the highest commission rate in the first month of cooperation with the brand.

CPA. Hybrid. These plans are available upon request. Affiliates should be aware that certain requirements may be required in order to receive confirmation for the selected plan.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can also earn a sub-affiliate commission for all new partners they refer to the program. The commission rate is flat 5%.

Payment Systems

The 13 Affiliate programs offer a range of payment options for members to withdraw their earnings – Neteller, Skrill, Ecopayz, WebMoney, Bitcoin, Qiwi, Yandex Money and Bank Wire Transfer. Earnings are processed at the beginning every month, and minimums vary depending on payment method – €500 with Bank Wire Transfer and €100 for e-wallets.

Brands

Cosmic Slot Casino. CosmicSlot online casino was established in 2020 by Altacore N.V. with the license of Curacao Authorities. CosmicSlot is a legitimate casino with an active operating allowance that provides professional customer support in several languages. They offer games from top developers and loyal promotions to motivate their depositors, including no deposit bonuses and several payment options available.

Why Choose 13Aff Partners Program

13Aff affiliate program offers a range of tools and resources to help you succeed in affiliate’s marketing campaigns. They have dedicated account managers who are here for any questions or concerns that may arise while using software.

In addition, the team offers exclusive content/bonuses on request to help affiliates in attracting new players to the brand.