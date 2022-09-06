General Information

79 Affiliates is an affiliate program that was created to promote several online casino brands – Refuel Casino, Mount Gold Casino, Amok Casino and Raptor Casino. Refuel Casino’s official affiliate program is a great way to earn extra money while promoting brands affiliates trust. The commission rate offered by this iGaming company starts at 30% and can be higher depending on affiliates performance. In addition, affiliates can choose between several payment models to find that suits best.

Payment Models

Revshare. 79 Affiliates offers a default commission rate of 30% of revenue generated by referred players. However, those with higher numbers can be eligible for an exception and receive up to 50% depending on performance. There is no negative carryover and no bunding.

CPA. Affiliates can request alternative plans such as CPA and Hybrid models. These are special schemes that approved for the most loyal affiliates, so in order have one of these active on your account you will go through a reviewing procedure before being allowed access.

Payment Systems

All payments are made by the 25th of every month via Bank Wire Transfer. This program has a minimum monthly threshold set at €200.

Brands

Refuel Casino. Refuel Casino was established in 2020 by the Infiniza Limited. This online brand is licensed by the Malta Authorities. Refuel Casino has a huge range of slot machines from 1x2Gaming, Betsoft, Elk Studios, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, iSoftBet, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Thunderkick and many other providers. With 24/7 player support, players can always get help from one of the experts when needed.

Mount Gold Casino. Mount Gold Casino has a collection of slot machines from providers, such as Betsoft, iSoftBet, Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Thunderkick, Booming Games, BTG. This casino was established in 2020 by the same company with the license of Malta. Mount Gold offers convenient navigation, live games and mobile versions.

Why Choose 79 Affiliates Program

79 affiliates provides comfortable marketing experience for its partners. They offer a number of tools and features that can help affiliates increase revenue per month: banners, ads with tracking links, social media content, SMS campaigns. Affiliates may also get personalized assistance by requesting custom made toolbars tailored specifically towards attracting more players.