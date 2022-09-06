9Winz Affiliates Affiliate Program Review from RevenueLab

General information

The program to which this review is dedicated was developed and implemented by 9 Wins Casino. This happened relatively recently — in 2020. However, players and partners have already highly appreciated both 9 Wins Casino and the Affiliate Program offered by this gambling establishment.

Players who appreciate the excitement like 9 Wins Casino for the opportunity to choose. In this gambling establishment they find a great variety of gambling games offered by well-known developers — GameArt, Endorphina, Playtech, Genesis Gaming, AG Software, NetEnt and many others. This is important for webmasters and other other partners of the gambling establishment who have joined the 9 Win Affiliate Program. The attractiveness of the casino for fans of excitement allows them to easily attract new players and, therefore, quickly increase their income.

The ease of attracting new players and retaining them is not the only advantage for 9Winz Casino partners. The Affiliate Program from this gambling establishment has many other advantages.

Benefits for affiliates

Ease of joining the Affiliate Program. All a future partner needs to do is enter a minimum of information about himself (name, email, name in Telegram or Skype), as well as come up with a password for access

Convenience and functionality of the 9Winz app . The casino offers software of its own design. 9Winz app allows to monitor revenue, see the number of new registrations, control link activity and many other parameters. To master the 9Winz app, affiliate need a minimum of time and effort

Variety of available payment models. Each partner who has joined the 9Winz Affiliate Program can choose the most profitable model for him, taking into account the specifics of his work

Convenience and stability of payments. 9Winz Casino offers affiliates different ways to withdraw earned money. A small minimum withdrawal threshold is set. Payments are made more often than in many other gambling establishments

Professionalism of the technical support service. The specialists of this service work 24/7, they easily and quickly solve even complex issues arising from partners

By becoming a participant of the 9Winz Affiliate Program, you will surely appreciate these benefits for affiliates.

Brands and legal information

The gambling establishment and its Affiliate Program offer a single brand — 9Winz.

The gambling establishment was established in 2020 by Globus N.V. and is administered by it.

9Winz Casino is licensed by Curacao to carry out gambling activity on the territory of a single geolocation — India.

The gambling establishment has a partnership agreement, which the participants of the 9Winz Affiliate Program must familiarize themselves with. One of the important terms of the agreement is a ban on the use of explicit, political and religious content on Internet sites where affiliates post promotional materials of 9Winz Casino.

Payment models

9WInz Affiliate Program allows to choose one of several available payment models.

Revenue Share. Using this model, affiliates receive commissions from the income that the players they attract bring to the gambling establishment. The commission amount is always the same — it is 40% of the income received from the players

CPA (Cost Per Acquisition). This payment model implies fixed payments for each player attracted by a partner at 9Winz Casino . The initial payout amount is $50. With successful participation in the 9Winz Affiliate Program, affiliate can discuss an increase in this amount with the administration of the gambling establishment

Hybrid. This payment model combines elements of Revenue Share and CPA. Using it, the partners of the gambling establishment receive both commissions from the income of attracted players and fixed amounts for each player

Participants of the 9Winz Affiliate Program can earn additional income from the sub-affiliates they have attracted. The amount of this income is 5% of the income of sub-affiliates.

9Winz Casino does not apply a negative carryover policy, and this is another advantage of the Affiliate Program from this gambling establishment. Negative results of the players do not reduce the balance of the casino partner.

Payment systems

9Winz Casino pays affiliates earned money more often than many other gambling establishments:

partners using the Revenue Share and Hybrid payment models receive payments three times a month;

affiliates using the CPA model receive payments even more often — weekly.

The minimum withdrawal threshold is set to S50.

There are different ways to withdraw earned money — Bank Wire Transfer, PayPal, WebMoney, BTC, Tether.

Summary

The ease of attracting new players, the variety of payment models, convenient software, responsive technical support service, frequent and stable payments — these are the undoubted advantages of the 9Winz Affiliate Program. Join it and you will appreciate them in practice!