Cafe Casino Affiliate Program Review from RevenueLab

General Information

Cafe Casino Affiliates is a program designed for online marketers who want to promote Cafe Casino products. This platform offers a wide range of games, including online slots, specialty games, table games, and video poker. It was first launched in 2016 and is among the top casinos available to USA players. The casino has a user-friendly interface that makes playing games easy and exciting.

Brands

Cafe Casino Affiliates is associated with Cafe Casino and its sister sites, including Slots.lv, Ignition Casino, and Bovada. All of these sites are designed to cater to players' diverse preferences, and each site presents unique gaming experiences. Cafe Casino is known for its variety of games, superior customer service, and fast payouts. Bovada is among the most recognized gambling sites in the United States and presents a full range of sports betting and casino games. Ignition Casino offers a wide range of casino classics, including slot machines, live dealer games, and many more. Slots.lv is famous for its hundreds of slot games that cater to the interests of different players.

Commission

The program provides a competitive commission structure, ensuring that affiliates generate attractive revenue. The program offers a revenue share of up to 45% for the first three months, followed by a robust commission structure of up to 35%. To maximize earnings, affiliates are to promote the casino by creating engaging content and driving traffic to the casino site.

Base Commission Commission Type Minimum Payment Payment Frequency Payment Method Referral Commission Tracking Software Cookie Length Up to 45% Revenue share $100 Monthly Bank wire, check, Bitcoin 5% In-house 45 days

Payment Systems

Cafe Casino Affiliates offers a convenient payment system with different payment methods to choose from. The platform uses trusted payment partners to ensure the highest levels of security and reliability. Affiliates can receive their payments through bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, or Bitcoin Cash.

Currency USD User Language English Support Language English Software Supplier Realtime Gaming, Rival, and Betsoft Restricted Countries Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Costa Rica, Curacao, Estonia, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine Payment System Bank wire transfer, Bitcoin Licence Type Kahnawake Gaming Commission Product Type Online casino games and slots

Why Choose the Cafe Casino’s Affiliate Program

The program offers many benefits, making it an excellent program to join. Firstly, the program offers unbeatable revenue sharing. Affiliates are guaranteed higher earnings with the commission rates offered. Secondly, the Affiliate dashboard is user-friendly, easy to navigate, and supports detailed reporting for affiliates to track their metrics. The program also offers professional support, consisting of account managers who provide guidance and insights in promoting its products. Lastly, Cafe Casino is a trustworthy platform that provides fair games, fast payouts, and exceptional customer services, making it easy to endorse to potential players.

Cafe Casino Affiliates is an excellent program that offers an opportunity for affiliates to make money while promoting its products. The program provides competitive commissions, different payment methods, and professional support, making it an ideal choice for online marketers. Enrolling in this program unlocks several benefits while partnering with a trusted brand makes it easy to promote to potential players.