LB Affiliates Affiliate Program review from RevenueLab

General Information

Leon Bet Casino is an online casino that has been developed by the knowledgeable team at LB Affiliates. This affiliate program supports several languages, currencies and payment providers so players can enjoy their favorite games. Leon Bet also offers many features designed specifically for newbies who are just getting started with gambling including easy access through filters allowing to find preferred provider quickly as well as sorting options catering towards different tastes.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are able to start earning commission from referring players when they register as partners with the casino brand. This program has a standard net revenue sharing plan up to 40%.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can also earn an extra commission by reffering new partners to the program.

Payment Systems

Payments for the previous month's earnings are usually received by 25th of each month. Payments are made in Euros, Bitcoin and US Dollars with a $200 minimum monthly payment threshold and $500 for Bank Wire Transfers. This program has no withdrawal limits and no negative carryover.

Brands

Leon Bet Casino

According to information published on the website, the project belongs to Leon Curacao N.V., which is registered in the Netherlands Antilles (Curaçao) and operates under the license. All users prefer to start playing at Leonbets casino on the official website with a starting bonus.There are more than 2,000 titles from such major developers as Microgaming, Igrosoft, Netent, Playson and many others in the catalog of video slots. Each of them has a demo version that allows you to play free slots at Leonbets Casino to get acquainted with the gameplay.

Why Choose LB Affiliates Program

This program is based on a popular well-known brand with great conversion. If you need creatives to promote an offer, you can request them through the support team. You can be provided with both banners, which are suitable for placing them on websites, and various commercials. The link can be promoted using websites, it is also possible to promote bonus codes offline, in the form of various printed products: leaflets, booklets, and so on. Affiliates can easily track stats and all info in the personal account.