Aff.House Affiliates

General Information

Aff House affiliate program was created to promote online casino brand called VipSlotClub Casino. This affiliate program offers affiliates to promote a popular brand on the gambling market, attracting new users. In return, affiliates will receive lifetime payments by choosing any of the several commission plans presented, as well as a user-friendly design and interface of the program for tracking statistics.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates can earn up to 50% commission under the revenue sharing scheme. The commission structure is based on the number of new depositing players.

CPA. Hybrid. These plans are available for affiliates after discussing all terms and conditions with the team managers.

Sub-affiliate. This plan implies an additional commission of 5% paid for new attracted partners joined the program.

Payment Systems

Payments are sent automatically around the 5th of each calendar month. There are several withdrawal options available: Bank Transfer, Neteller, and Skrill. Affiliates must be aware that admin fees may apply.

This program has no negative carryover to make it easier for affiliates to start a new month from the scratch.

Brands

VipSlotClub Casino. This brand was launched in 2021 by InterAlliance OU with the license of Curacao Authorities. VipSLotClub offers games from many providers like Blueprint Gaming, Leander Games, Igrosoft, LuckyStreak, Pragmatic Play, IGT (WagerWorks), Belatra, Mancala Gaming and others. In addition, this online casino offers players live chat available 24/7, multilingual customer support and mobile design.

Why Choose Aff.House Affiliate Program

Affiliate House uses a well-known software called SoftSwis, which provides affiliates with the opportunity to track their performance in an account dashboard that shows detailed statistics. This allows them make informed decisions about where and when they should focus efforts for maximum profit, all from one convenient platform. Aff House also provides affiliates with marketing tools for successful campaigns.