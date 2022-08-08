General Information

The Affpower casino affiliate program is for those who want to promote the Deuce Club and Cosmik casinos. These two gaming sites use GameScale, which has a white-label solution that provides all popular games like tables (blackjack), video poker or slots - you'll find them in both download versions available. This program has a license from Malta with international languages supported: English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Russian.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates get the privilege of being able to tailor their own commission rate. The starting point is 20%, but it can go up as high at 45%.

CPA. If you are looking for a way to increase your advertising budget, Cost Per Action (CPA) rates may be the perfect solution. These costs vary based on performance and range from €100up until €150.

Sub-Affiliate. This plan offers a 5% commission and is available upon request for every affiliate.

Payment Systems

This program offers standard payment methods such as Bank wire, Neteller, Paypal.

Brands

Deuce Club Casino. The selection at this casino is unique, with an impressive list of games available to play. These include slots and table top providers like Gamescale, who have combined forces for your entertainment needs. With live chat support offered 24/7, you can ask any question while playing instantly without ever having leave the comfort or safety. Net is provided by encryption technology (SSL) in order to keep everything running smoothly. There's no need go anywhere else.

Cosmik Casino. This online casino offers a wide range of slots, table games and video poker from Betsoft. They have 24-hour support with live chat for any questions you may have about your account or gameplay experience. The site also uses 128 bit SSL encryption to protect user data during transmission as well as firewalls, and fair certification by TST.

Why Choose Aff Power Affiliate Program

If you're an affiliate with the opportunity to promote new casinos, then this program is worth checking out. You can get text links and animated gif banners that will help increase your player number by giving them something interesting in exchange for promoting any of the casinos.