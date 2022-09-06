In 2018, the AffArea Affiliates affiliate program appeared in the online gambling segment, providing webmasters with the opportunity to earn money on traffic monetization for two well-known brands. This program offers three models of income generation and pays out twice a month with no limits on the maximum amount.

Payment Models

Revshare. All newly registered affiliates are placed on this plan. In the program, new affiliates are set RevShare at the level of 40%. If within three months the partner attracts less than ten players, then he is assigned the status of “Inactive”, at which the tariff rate is reduced to 5%.

CPA. This model offers a fixed payment for the registration of each new user through the affiliate link. The main condition is that the beginner must make the first deposit. The amount of commission for CPA is determined taking into account the volume and quality of traffic.

Hybrid. This is a mixed model of earning on attracted players. According to the CPA and Hybrid CPA plans, all terms are negotiated individually with a personal manager.

Sub-affiliate. This plan allows to receive 5% of the profit of each sub-affiliate who registered using a unique link.

Payment Systems

The AffArea affiliate program sends out the payments by affiliates twice a month. The minimum amount to request a payout is $20. Money is transferred within 15 days after the reporting period, excluding weekends and holidays. This program has a negative carryover policy. Affiliate can choose five options: Yandex.Money, Qiwi, EcoPayz, Skrill, Neteller.

Brands

Casino Bonanza. The online casino was established in 2016, operates under the official Curacao license and offers a collection of 1000 gambling games, including slots, roulettes, video poker and blackjack. Separate tables with live dealers from NetEnt Live.

Hotline Casino. The casino appeared in 2018 and offers its services on the basis of license from the gambling commission of Curacao. There are about 1500 entertainments in the assortment: slots, poker, roulette, baccarat, scratch cards, blackjack, tables with real dealers. Games are represented by dozens of providers such as NetEnt, Boooming Games, Evoplay, Wazdan, Red Tiger, etc.

Why Choose AffArea Affiliates Program

To monetize traffic through their websites, pages on social networks and other resources, the Hotline casino affiliate program offers a large collection of banners and landings. In addition to them, there are no other promotional materials in the catalog (demo games, text reviews, videos, etc.). The statistics section is implemented very simply, but it contains enough information to analyze the effectiveness of created advertising campaigns.