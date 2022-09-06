AffBritish Affiliate Program from WinBritish Casino

General information

Affbritish affiliate program is based on specialized software Skill On Net, which gives casino partners a lot of opportunities. Affbritish affiliates, using this software, can work in a personal account, see the number of players they have referred in Win British Casino and the income they have received in the affiliate program.

Attracted players bring income to partners by playing live casino, roulette, blackjack and hundreds of other gambling games. The casino offers players a variety of promotions and bonuses that make the gambling establishment as attractive as possible for players. Thanks to this, partners receive a good income.

Each partner of Win British Casino can choose one of several available payment models, which will bring him the maximum income. It is possible to use a combination of several models.

Brands

The Win British brand is managed by Jumpman Gaming Limited. The license for its activities under the number 39175 was issued in the United Kingdom by the Gambling Commission.

A webmaster or other partner who joins the Affbritish affiliate program must fulfill a number of conditions in order to be eligible to place the casino brand on their site. The Internet resource should not contain sexual, discriminatory, racist content. Spamming is prohibited.

If the requirements listed above are met, the partner of Win British Casino gets the right to place a standard brand of a gambling establishment on its website. In addition, there is an opportunity to discuss with the casino administration the development and creation of non-standard advertising content.

Payment models

The standard payment model of Win British Casino allows partners of a gambling establishment participating in the AffBritish affiliate program to receive a commission from the income generated by the players they refer. The standard size of this commission is 40% of the incoming amounts. If a casino partner regularly attracts new players who bring good income to the establishment, he can discuss an increased commission with the casino administration.

A partner of Win British Casino can choose an alternative payment model — CPA. Using it, he will receive a fixed amount for each player he attracted to the gambling establishment. This amount is £180.

The casino has the opportunity to combine the two models described above and use the hybrid scheme. Using it, the partner will receive a fixed amount of £120 for each player they refer to the casino and 20% of the income that this player will bring.

The conditions of the Affbritish affiliate program allow casino partners to attract sub-affiliates and receive a commission from 2 to 10% of the income they bring. The exact size of the commission is discussed with the administration of the casino, it depends on the success of the partner.

Payment systems

Win British Casino offers Affbritish affiliates to use different ways to withdraw earned money:

Bank Wire Transfer;

PayPal;

Neteller;

Skrill.

There is a minimum payout amount of £250.

The casino makes payments in GBP, USD, EUR. There are no restrictions on the maximum possible amount to be paid.

The gambling establishment calculates the commission of partners monthly. Payments are made approximately on the 20th of each month.

Summary

AffBritish Affiliate Program allows webmasters and other affiliates to get a good additional income from a reliable and stable gambling establishment — Win British Casino. Partners are confident in the reliability of the casino, as it has a license issued in the United Kingdom and has been proving its stability for many years.

Win British Casino is liked by players who love gambling. This establishment presents a lot of games, they offer profitable promotions and bonuses. The AffBritish Affiliate Program offered by Win British Casino is very interesting for partners of the gambling establishment. They can use different payment models, choose the most convenient and profitable among them. Partners speak approvingly about the convenience of withdrawing earned money, which can be done in various ways. Take advantage of these Win British Casino and AffBritish Affiliate Program benefits!