General Information

AffGoldMine is a new casino affiliate program created to promote online gambling brand - Crazy Luck Casino. This online gambling site uses Rival software and can be played on any device without download, through the browser or an app available.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affgoldmine offers commission at the rate of 30% which can go up to 40% from the revenue generated by the reffered players.

CPA. One-time-fee plan for each new depositor can be discussed with the team managers on individual basis.

Sub-affiliate. This plan allows all affiliates to earn extra 10% for every partner they refer to the program.

Payment Systems

The payouts under the contract are made in US Dollars only within 15 days of the end-of each month. A minimum withdrawal threshold may vary from affiliate to affiliate with no admin fees involved in processing payments or withdrawals.

Brands

Crazy Luck Casino

The Crazy Luck Casino has a wide collection of games that can be played directly on Android and iOS devices. Players also get access to chat support and international phone lines.To make withdrawals simpler than ever before they offer manual cancellation anytime without incurring any fees. The casino has a great live casino and unique and legendary theme that is sure to appeal to global music fans. In addition, it offers many bonuses and promotions.

Why Choose AffGoldMine Affiliate Program

The program uses Rival affiliate software where affiliates can see the current month's stats on display. In addition, affiliates have access to gif banners and text links, or in case there is anything else that needs attention, affiliate needs to contact an affiliate manager.