General Information

Affiliatego is the affiliate program for Bahigo Casino. The leading provider in Turkey and Switzerland and across Japan with KaKeYo Casinos to provide players an excellent experience. These casinos have a gaming license granted by the government of Curacao.

In addition not only are they safe and dependable - affiliates will find plenty of opportunities because of an eye-catching design and mobile optimization allowing easy access while also offering bonuses and promotions for all players.

This is a great opportunity for affiliates to promote the casino brands with high conversion and retention rates. This will translate into higher chances of earning that extra revenue and get payments on time.

Payment Models

Revshare. This program offers a revshare commission structure that is divided into four levels, which comes with benefits for the partners. 0-10 NDC - 20% revenue share and for 60+ NDC - 35% revenue share.

CPA. CPA is available upon request, and depends on the quality of traffic that affiliate refers.

Sub-affiliate. This plan needs to be discussed with the team managers individually.

Payment Systems

Payment are made at the end of each month. The affiliate member can withdraw earnings at any time, but they must have accumulated at least 100 EUR threshold in order for the withdrawal process to be completed. Earnings are paid out by bank transfer in EUR.

Brands

Bahigo Casino

Bahigo Casino was established in 2019 and has a huge range of slot machines from 1x2Gaming, Betsoft, Evolution Gaming, Leander Games, NetEnt, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Quickspin, Booming Games, Genii, Habanero, Mr. Slotty, Nolimit City, OMI Gaming, PariPlay, Red Rake Gaming, Spinomenal. On the site slot can be played machines for free and without registration on mobile and PC. Behigo offers a wide variety of games, including live dealer options. They also allow players to bet on sports and have excellent good service with 24/7 support available.

KaKeYo Casino

Kakeyo is a unique and colorful brand, catering to players from Japan. They offer some memorable experiences in safe environments with their online gambling site licensed by the Government of Curacao which features an instant-play option for mobile users. The Kakeyo Casino has an expansive assortment of games for players to enjoy. Players can try all sorts of slots, different video poker machines and live dealer tables.

Why Choose AffiliateGo Affiliate Program

Affiliates have access not only to banners, logos and social media content and promotions, partners are able to track all earnings generated by each referred player. All marketing materials can be customized to affiliate's needs. In addition, this program promotes good brands with high conversion.