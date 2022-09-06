General Information

AffRepublic is an official affiliate program that was created to promote several brands – Wild Tokyo Casino, NeedForSpin Casino and Rolling Slots Casino. This affiliate program promises its affiliates good conversion, competitive commission structure, multiple withdrawal services to choose from and sub-affiliation plan.

Payment Models

Revshare. The program provides affiliates with a standard revenue sharing payment model based on the commission from the profits generated by attracted clients.

The structure of the commission is multi-tiered and it starts from 30% for 0-15 FTDs and can be increased to 40% for 25 and more FTDs. This program also offers a VIP commission of 45% for showing the best results.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can earn additional 2.5% by referring new partners to the program.

Payment Systems

Payments are sent in EUR once a month around the 15th using payment options – Skrill, WebMoney, Bank Wire Transfer, EcoPayz and Bitcoin. This program has a minimum monthly threshold of €1000 for Bank Wire, and no minimum for e-wallets.

Brands

Wild Tokyo Casino is an online casino that offers games in multiple languages and currencies. The Japanese-themed site can be accessed by players from around the world. Wild Tokyo Casino has a large amount of games from popular developers as 1x2Gaming, Betsoft, Blueprint Gaming, Elk Studios, Endorphina, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, GameArt, iSoftBet, Microgaming, NetEnt and many others.

Why Choose AffRepublic Affiliate Program

Aff Republic is an affiliate network based on a SoftSwiss software. Affiliates can keep track their referred players to see how much commission they have earned, as well using many marketing tools that will help retain player loyalty for longer periods between visits or deposits of new players.