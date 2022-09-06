General Information

AffVip is an affiliate program of one online gambling brand – 14Red Casino and 6Black Casino. This program was created to successfully promote the brand in the gambling market. With the help of affiliate support, the company promotes its own brand to attract new players, in response, the program offers stable payouts once a month, good conversion and commission without admin fees.

Payment Models

Revshare. This program offers affiliates a standard revenue sharing commission plan, where the commission is based on the revenue generated by the referred players.

The commission for the first three months is 35%, after that affiliates will be placed on a flat rate 25% of revenue.

Payment Systems

Payments are sent in EUR within the first 5 days of each month with no additional fees. Affiliates can choose payment option between Skrill and Bank Wire Transfer. This program has a minimum monthly threshold set at €300.

Brands

6Black Casino. This great online casino offers a blockbuster bonus and loyalty program. All new players get massive bonuses of up to 300% on their deposits, with hundreds available in real money value for those who sign-up. These incentives are offered over multiple rounds - meaning that if you play at 6Black Casino, you can join the loyalty bonus program.

Why Choose AffVip Affiliate Program

Affiliates will be able to access different reports along with detailed statistics on their performance and earnings. Affiliates can track their players and make adjustments where it needs. The Income Access software also provides Real-Time Accurate reporting, so affiliates can stay up-to date with their stats.