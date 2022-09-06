All British Afiliates

General Information

The All British Affiliates affiliate program was born to promote the All British online casino brand in the market. The affiliate program allows you to receive regular passive income by attracting new players to the site. One model of cooperation is offered - RevShare, with which you can make a profit on an ongoing basis. Participation in the affiliate program is available to each user registered after filling out a short form.

Payment Models

The affiliate program has an earnings model - RevShare. The participant receives from 30% to 40% of the net income of the casino, formed due to unsuccessful bets of attracted users. Profit goes as long as there is income from the casino from attracted customers. The rate depends on the number of attracted visitors and deposits made and can be increased up to 40%.

Payment Systems

The settlement period within the framework of the program is not limited. The lifetime of a cookie is also unlimited. You can withdraw money at any time without waiting for a specific date. Money is transferred once a month via bank transfer in only one currency - euro.

Brands

All British Casino. All British Casino is armed with an impressive library of games from developers such as Blueprint Gaming, Elk Studios, Evolution Gaming, IGT (WagerWorks), Microgaming, NetEnt, NextGen Gaming, Novomatic, Thunderkick, WMS and many more. The casino is owned by L&L Europe Ltd and started operating in 2013. The casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.

Why Choose All British Affiliates Program

You can use most channels to drive traffic to your site, including various sites, blogger recommendations, and the like. In the personal account there are detailed statistics and viewing the coverage for advertising campaigns.