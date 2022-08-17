General Information

The Beem Partners casino affiliate program is created to promote and market online gambling website called Beem Casino. This website provides players with games from Endorphina, Pragmatic Play and NetEnt; it's available in both English language version as well Russian, which can be enjoyed through web browser or when on mobile devices. This company is licensed by Government of Curacao meaning that all operations follow strict regulations. Beem Partners offers commission structure where the webmasters can earn up to 60% of revenue share or request a CPA agreement. This team also has many account managers to answer any question.

Payment Models

Revshare. Beem Partners offers a standard commission structure that is based on the Net Gaming Revenue of affiliate's referrals. This means affiliate will be earning money according to how much was earned by the brand. The structure starts from 35% on revenue shares - equal or below to €1,000 and goes up to 50% - between €5,000 and €10,000.

Beem Partners offers 55% and 60% of revenue to affiliates that exceed expectations, which are set at a standard commission structure.

CPA. Beem program offers CPA deals upon individual request. Must be noted, that joining this plan may have requirements.

Sub-affiliate. Beem Partners has a sub affiliation plan available, the rates may vary from 2% up to 10% and all terms can be dicussed with the team.

Payment Systems

Beem Partners pays during the first two weeks of the month and offers a range of payment options to suit affiliate's needs. They process payments with more than 10 banking partners including affiliate’s wallet, Neteller, Skrill, Bank Wire Transfer and Bitcoin. The minimum threshold is set at €20. This program offers multiple currencies like Australian dollars, Euros, Russian rubles and Bitcoin with no withdrawal limits and no negative carryover.

Brands

Beem Casino

Casino owners lure players with numerous bonuses, birthday gifts, tournaments and weekend-bonuses, the site operates with a license provided by Curacao authorities. The online casino was founded relatively recently - in 2020. To attract players, the emphasis was placed on an extensive bonus program and a wide range of gambling entertainment.

Why Choose Beem Partners Affiliate Program

Beem Partners is a company that provides no negative carryover policy, and the option of sub-affiliation. They have multiple currencies to choose from. The Beem Partners Affiliate Program offers a wide range of marketing material to help affiliates promote brand effectively. The in-depth stats system gives the opportunity for constant modification and upgrading.