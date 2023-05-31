General information

BetChain Casino, founded in 2013, is one of the first gambling establishments to implement bitcoin payments. Payments in other promising cryptocurrencies are also supported here. This attracts fans of blockchain technology and connoisseurs of financial security to BetChain Casino.

The gambling establishment attracts not only webmasters and other partners, but also gambling enthusiasts. Here they are offered a lot of games — video slots, lotteries, live dealer and others, the number of which is constantly increasing. Players receive Betchain no deposit bonus and other pleasant rewards at the gambling establishment. This is of great importance for casino partners who participate in the BetChain Affiliate Program — the benefits of the gambling establishment listed above help them attract new players and increase revenue.

Benefits for affiliates

Owners and administrators of Internet sites who want to monetize traffic speak approvingly of the benefits that the BetChain Affiliate Program brings.

Easy registration. It only takes a few minutes to create a partner account

High commissions. According to this criterion, BetChain Casino surpasses many other gambling establishments

surpasses many other gambling establishments Complete anonymity. This advantage is based on the use of BTC and blockchain technology for settlements

Effective marketing tools. Participants of the BetChain Affiliate Program get access to incentive banners, links and other promotional tools

Program get access to incentive banners, links and other promotional tools Stable payments. Partners of the gambling establishment regularly receive money in strict accordance with the terms of the program

Transparency. BetChain Affiliate Program participants can monitor their results in real time using convenient tracking links

If you have an Internet site and you are interested in monetizing traffic, you can take an advantage and all the benefits of the BetChain Casino listed above.

Brands

BetChain Casino is a brand owned and operated by Dama N.V. The activities of this company are licensed by Antillephone N.V. The activities of the online casino are licensed by Curacao.

Gambling partners who have joined the BetChain Affiliate Program get ample opportunities to promote the casino brand. At their disposal are logos, banners, links to resources in HTML and Flash formats that can be integrated into websites, used in social networks and on other paltforms. Promotional materials for BetChain Casino promotion are designed in different languages — English, Russian, Spanish, Italian, Greek and others.

Gambling partners participating in the BetChain Affiliate Program and promoting the casino brand can monitor the results of their work using convenient software.

Payment models

The main payment model provided by the BetChain Affiliates is RevShare. According to which, each new casino partner receives a commission in the amount of 30% of the income brought by the players attracted by them.

If the income from the players that the partner has attracted to the BetChain Casino exceeds 1 BTC or €10,000, the commission amount for the RevShare payment model increases to 40%. This may not happen automatically — in this case, you will need to discuss this issue with a technical support specialist.

In the software used by BetChain Affiliate Program participants, when starting work in the system, the commission amount of 25% is displayed. We recommend you to immediately contact the technical support service so that the actual accrued commissions are equal to 30%.

The BetChain Affiliate Program does not allow gambling partners to earn money using CPA and Hybrid payment models. It is not possible to receive additional income from sub-affiliates.

Payment systems

BetChain Affiliate Program affiliates receive the money they earn in bitcoins. At the same time, blockchain technology is used and full financial security of transactions is ensured.

In addition to BTC, other ways of withdrawing money are available:

Bank Wire Transfer;

Skrill — Moneybookers;

Neteller;

Paysafecard.

Payments to the partners of the gambling establishment are made monthly no later than the 10th day. The minimum payment is not set — partners can withdraw any amount.

Summary

One of the main advantages of the BetChain Affiliate Program is the ability to withdraw earned money in bitcoins, which is not given by every gambling establishment. This withdrawal method guarantees casino partners the security of money transfers and confidentiality of information.

BetChain Casino and Betchain Affiliates is attractive for both players and partners. It offers players bonuses without an initial deposit, a lot of gambling, a user-friendly interface, professional help from technical support. It offers partners a high commission, a variety of advertising materials, full transparency, the ability to track the results of participation in the BetChain Affiliate Program using convenient software. You can also take advantage of these benefits and start earning a good additional income!

Base Commission Commission Type Minimum Payment Payment Frequency Payment Method Referral Commission Tracking Software Cookie Length Up to 50% recurring revenue share RevShare No Minimum Monthly Bitcoin N/A SoftSwiss 30 days

BetChain