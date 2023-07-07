Betsson Affiliates Affiliate Program Review from Revenuelab

General Information

Betsson Affiliates is a world-renowned affiliate program that’s all about quality partnerships, excellent support, and generous profits. It boasts an impressive portfolio of world-class gaming brands that offer a diverse range of online betting services, including sports betting, casino games, poker, and more. Betsson prides itself on providing a safe, fair, and responsible gaming environment, as well as placing customer satisfaction at the forefront of every business decision.

Brands

Betsson Affiliates represents some of the most popular and highly-regarded online betting brands in the industry. These include Betsson, Betsafe, NordicBet, CasinoEuro, and Jackpot247. Whether players are looking to place bets on their favorite sports teams, try their luck at the slots, or participate in live dealer games, Betsson has something to offer everyone. With a range of bonuses, promotions, and loyalty programs, Betsson's brands provide players with an optimal betting experience.

Commission

Betsson Affiliates offers a highly competitive commission program to its affiliates. With a tiered commission structure, affiliates have the opportunity to earn up to 50% of the revenue share for the life of their referrals. There are also no negative carryovers, which means that any losses incurred during a particular month do not carry over into the next month. This eliminates the risk of affiliates being penalized for factors beyond their control.

Base Commission Commission Type Minimum Payment Payment Frequency Payment Method Referral Commission Tracking Software Cookie Length Up to 50% Revenue Share €/£/$ 50 Monthly PayPal, Skrill, NETELLER, Bank Transfer, and more 10% NetRefer 30 days

Payment Systems

Betsson Affiliates offers an array of simple and reliable payment options for its affiliates. These include PayPal, Skrill, NETELLER, bank transfers, and more. Payment is swift and there are no fees for standard commission payments, making the withdrawal process quick and easy. Plus, Betsson makes it a priority to ensure timely payments and transparent accounting practices.

Currency EUR, GBP User Language English, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Spanish, German Support Language English, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Spanish, German Software Supplier NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Play'n GO, Thunderkick, Yggdrasil, and more Restricted Countries Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Bahrain, Belgium, Cuba, Denmark, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Norfolk Island, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan, Spain, Syria, Turkey, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, United Kingdom, United States and its dependencies, military bases and territories including but not limited to Am. Samoa, Guam, Marshall Islands, N. Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands Payment System Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller Licence Type Malta Gaming Authority Product Type Casino, Sports Betting, Poker, Bingo

Why Choose the Betsson Affiliate Program

There are countless reasons why affiliates should choose the Betsson Affiliate Program. For one, the company has an excellent reputation for fostering trusting and cooperative relationships with its partners. Betsson Affiliates is also highly committed to providing top-notch customer support and assistance to its affiliates. The program offers a wide array of marketing tools to ensure that affiliates have everything they need to successfully promote and market Betsson's brands. These resources include banners, tracking links, customizable landing pages, and other effective marketing materials. Additionally, Betsson offers a wide range of bonuses and incentives to incentivize player activity and encourage affiliates to promote their brands.

Betsson Affiliates is a good option for those looking for a highly reputable and profitable affiliate program. With top-notch brands and excellent commission rates, the Betsson Affiliate Program represents one of the premier opportunities for successful online marketing. Overall, if you are looking for a lucrative and trustworthy affiliate partner, look no further than Betsson Affiliates.