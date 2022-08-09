General Information

Betzest Affiliates is a new online casino affiliate program that has been rapidly growing in recent years. The website offers many games from top providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt and Pragmatic Play to name just three of their most popular ones. Betzest Affiliates is an online casino that offers European players an amazing welcome offer. The site can be played instantly or on-the go, and affiliates get to promote this reputable brand with good conversion rates.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are set for a lucrative commission when joining the BetzZest Affiliates. The program pays from 30% and up until 45%, which is shared with affiliates from referred players' revenue generated.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates are able to earn extra commission by referring other partners.

Payment Systems

The commission is paid at the beginning of every month. Affiliates can choose from multiple payment methods, including Neteller or Skrill and Bank Accounts. The threshold for e-wallets is €100 per month and for Bank Transfers is €250.

Brands

Betzest Casino

Betzest Casino is a top-rated online casino where members will be able to enjoy slots, table games and sports betting. This casino works with some top providers to make gaming clean. Betzest is a casino site made for gamers of all types, with live chat in multiple languages and an easy game filter. The website offers mobile friendly design to make experience on the go better than ever before. Betzest CAsino is regulated by the government of Curacao.

Why Choose Betzest Affiliates Program

The Betzest affiliate program has a no negative carryover policy, easy-to-use Netrefer platform and multiple payment methods. Affiliates will be offered an exclusive sharing plan with higher percentage commission for the first three months.