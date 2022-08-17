General Information

Biamo Partners is the official affiliate program created to promote BiamoBet Casino which provides players with plenty of titles to bet. This site offers slot machines, live casino games, table games and many others with promotions and tournaments. The Biamo affiliate program is a great way for any type of traffic and welcomes all webmasters. The standard commission structure goes up to 70%.

Payment Models

Revshare. Biamo Partners offers a commission structure that is based on the number of first-time depositors affiliate brings in each week. The affiliates can earn from 40% and up to 70% with different tiers according affiliate's performance.

CPA. This payment plan can be requested and discussed at any time with the team.

Payment Systems

Biamo Partners calculates and pays out the commissions at the beginning of every month with the minimum threshold set at $30 for Bank and $75 for e-wallets. Payments can be made using: Visa, MasterCard or Bitcoin, Neteller, Qiwi, Skrill, WebMoney, Yandex Money and Bank Wire Transfer. Payments are made in US dollars, Euros, Canadian dollars, or Bitcoin.

Brands

BiamoBet Casino

BiamoBet Casino was established in 2020 and has a license of the Government of Curacao. Biamo Bet Casino offers 24/7 live chat for players to ask any questins. With many top providers and payment methods available to players on the site as well mobile friendly games. The games lobby is home to a large variety of video slots so players can choose from an array. The casino has player-friendly filtering options which includes searching for provider and sorting by popularity.

Why Choose Biamo Partners Affiliate Program

This program uses Proprietary software to make it easier to track and control earnings and statistics. Webmasters can find a wide variety of marketing tools at Biamo Partners, including banners and tracking links. Biamo Partners offers low monthly theshold, with no negative carryover. The company has a lifetime commission and payment options that allow you to make payments easily through different services and currencies.