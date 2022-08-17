General Information

Blizz Affiliates is an affiliate program created specifically for promoting one brand of the same name - Blizz Casino. If you are looking for an online casino that accepts cryptocurrency, then Blizz might be it. This company has a wide range of software providers and exclusive bonuses to their affiliates in order to attract new players who want access to this brand. This casino available in several languages and has multiple cryptocurrencies to choose from. Blizz is licensed by the laws of Curacao.

Payment Models

Blizz Affiliates does not publicly disclose all commission models, however, affiliates can choose any model such as Revshare, Hybrid and CPA. All plans are selected individually for each affiliate by team managers, based on the partner's requests, as well as depending on the type and amount of traffic. Revenue sharing model will bring affiliates a lifetime profit. With high performance affiliates might get up to 50% from the revenue.

Payment Systems

Payments are paid once a month At this time affiliates can choose between BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, USDT and Bank Transfer. This program has no negative carryover policy to start fresh every month. If affiliate has no less than 100 EUR in one month, it will take two weeks for payment to be processed. If the total amount of all payments does not exceeds this threshold then earnings will be moved to the next month.

Brands

Blizz casino

Blizz casino has many providers and offers provably fair service to keep games honest. In addition, their VIP program is excellent with great bonuses available every day which can be redeem on site or through mobile app. With a wide variety of online casino games and many game providers, player sure to find something that will suit the taste. Plus crypto options for those looking into the technology behind gambling sites as well as good customer service team available 24/7.

Why Choose Blizz Affiliates Program

With high performance, you might get up to 50% from the revenue. All stats are seen live and always updated with transparent reports for affiliate's account to have full control. Affiliates will be able to check how many players were sent to the brand, how much revenue was generated, and commission. Blizz offers a solid product, which can be safely conveyed to customers. All banners and links are unique and are provided to every affiliate.