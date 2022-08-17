General Information

The Blue Partners is an affiliate program created specifically to promote online gambling brand called BlueLeo Casino. BlueLeo Casino offers players the opportunity to enjoy a wide collection of games from top providers through virtually any device. They are governed by laws in Curacao, which means their reputation will be monitored closely and rules enforced fairly for all involved parties.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates who joined this program will be placed on the revenue share standard model. Affiliate need to refer players every month and receive 20%-45% of their total net earnings generated by that referral, depending on how their performance to get higher commission.

CPA. Hybrid. These plans are available upon request and can be discussed with managers.

Payment Systems

Affiliates receive payments in EUR once a month, on the 30th of each month. Payments can be made by Skrill (with minimum a balance requirement of €100 per month), or Bank wire transfer (with a minimum monthly threshold of €500. Affiliates need to note that admin fees may also apply.

Brands

Blue Leo Casino

BlueLeo Casino has a huge range of slot machines from Betsoft, IGT (WagerWorks), Playson, Booming Games, Nolimit City, BGAMING, Booongo.

Casino BlueLeo is a platform of top-quality slots from popular providers, with the most modern and user friendly website. Players can play on their mobile devices or desktop computer and ask questions through live chat for quick assistance if needed.

Why Choose Blue Partners Affiliate Program

The Blue Partners offer a range of benefits that make it easy to get paid fast. There is no negative carryover and the minimum monthly payment threshold is relatively low. This program uses popular soft - MyAffiliates. MyAffiliates offers an easy-to use dashboard for affiliates to check their statistics and monitor their results. The data collected from this software can be viewed in several comprehensive reports.