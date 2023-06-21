General Information

Bovada is a popular online gambling website that offers a range of services, including sports betting, casino games, and poker. As a member of Bovada Affiliates, you can promote the brand and earn commission for every player who signs up through your referral link.

Brands

Bovada Affiliates works with a range of top-quality brands that offer some of the most popular betting and gaming products on the market. These brands include Bovada Sports, Bovada Casino, Slots.lv, and Ignition Casino. The vast range of products offered by these brands, including sports betting, online casinos, slots, and poker rooms, cater to a wide variety of players, making them highly attractive to affiliates.

Commission

Bovada offers competitive commission rates for its affiliates, with commission rates starting at 20% and going as high as 45% for high-performing affiliates. The commission is based on the net revenue generated by each player referred by you. Bovada also provides lifetime commission for all referred players, ensuring that you continue to earn commission for as long as your referred players continue to play on the platform.

Base Commission Commission Type Minimum Payment Payment Frequency Payment Method Referral Commission Tracking Software Cookie Length Up to 45% Revenue share $50 Monthly Check, bank wire transfer, Bitcoin Up to 4.5% In-house Not specified

Payment Systems

Bovada Affiliates offers a range of payment options for its affiliates, including check, bank wire transfer, and Bitcoin. Payments are made monthly, and there is no minimum threshold to receive your earnings. You can also track your earnings and analytics in real-time, making it easy to monitor your performance and optimize your campaigns.

Currency USD, Bitcoin User Language English, Spanish, Portuguese Support Language English Software Supplier Proprietary Restricted Countries Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Moldova, North Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen. Payment System Check, Bank wire transfer, Bitcoin Licence Type Not specified Product Type Online sports betting, casino games, poker

Why Choose the Bovada Affiliate Program

There are several reasons why you should choose the Bovada Affiliate Program over other affiliate programs. Firstly, Bovada is a leading brand in the online gambling industry, which means that it has a strong reputation and a loyal customer base. As an affiliate, you can tap into this customer base and earn commission for every player that you refer.

Secondly, Bovada offers competitive commission rates and lifetime commission, which means that you can earn passive income from your referrals for as long as they continue to play on the platform.

Thirdly, Bovada provides its affiliates with a range of marketing tools and resources, including banners, landing pages, and tracking links. These tools can help you to optimize your campaigns and increase your conversions.

If you’re looking for a reputable and profitable affiliate program in the online gambling industry, the Bovada Affiliate Program is an excellent choice. With competitive commission rates, lifetime commissions, and a range of payment options, Bovada offers everything that you need to succeed as an affiliate marketer.