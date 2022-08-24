General Information

Branders Partners is an affiliate program created to promote several online casinos, such as Casilando, 21 Casino, Playgrand Casino, Fruity Casa and Amsterdams Casino. These online gambling sites offers players a variety of games from across all major game providers, including NetEnt, Microgaming and Quickspin to name a few. With an easy-to-use website navigation in multiple languages available on desktop or mobile device - these casinos are popular with many players. The casinos are licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are placed on the standard revenue sharing plan. Affiliates earn a percentage of their referred player's casino earnings, and this is a multi-tiered system with bigger shares at each tier as players generate more revenue.

The commission structure starts from 0 – 5,000 for 25% of revshare, and 30,000+ to get 40% of revenue.

Payment Systems

Affiliates are paid monthly in EUR through Neteller, Skrill or Bank Wire Transfer with no withdrawal limits. The minimum payment threshold for all methods is €100, but affiliates should know that admin fees may apply.

Brands

Casilando

Casilando was established in 2017 and it has an excellent selection of products, including slots from top-providers. They offer optimized gaming for mobile phones and high withdrawal limits. There are also live dealer versions available to feel the atmosphere. This casino has licenses from Malta, Sweden and United Kingdom.

21 Casino

21casino was established in 2015 and offers its players a mobile casino licensed by the UKGC, with live games included. The site has numerous promotions that start at €10 tickets and include top slot machines available on every device - including Netent's interactive games. With unlimited withdrawal capabilities as well as zero wagering requirements, this casino is popular among many players. This casino has licenses from Curacao and UK Gambling Commission.

PlayGrand Casino

PlayGrand casino was established in 2013 and has many benefits, such as almost all online gambling games with random numbers generator from Netent and licensed by UKGC. PlayGrand also provides customer service 24/7; they have a VIP club for loyal players. The live casino is great and is available on desktop and on mobile.

Fruity Casa

Fruity Casa was established in 2014 and is owned by White Hat Gaming Limited. casa casino has low wagering requirements, huge selection of games and a sufficient number Netent slot machines secured with SSL encryption. The site offers live chat feature to give players the opportunity for quick help from an expert whenever needed. Casinos also have progressive jackpots and VIP program to make it even more exciting.

Why Choose Branders Partners Affiliate Program

Branders Partners utilizes advanced software to help them achieve their goals and objectives. The Egass platform provides affiliates access to custom reports, marketing tools for campaigns as well as revenue tracking information in one place. Affiliates can review performance metrics or generate specific detailed report based on needs.