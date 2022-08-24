General Information

BrazPartners is an affiliate program that was created to promote one online gambling brand - Brazino777 Casino. The Brazino777 casino offers a mobile application for Android and accepts cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and has a sportsbook. This platform has a massive selection games including wide variety live dealer offerings. This casino has a gaming license by the Curacao Authorities.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are placed on the standard net revenue sharing model. According to this plan, affiliates earn a percentage share of the players' total monthly casino earnings which is divided into four tiers. The commission structure starts from - 0 to 10 FDPs is 25% and goes to 50% for 66+ FDPs or over $8,000 NGR.

CPA. Hybrid. These plans are available on individual base after discussing it with managers.

Payment Systems

Affiliates are paid monthly around the 5th in EUR and US dollars through Neteller, Skrill, PayPal or Bank Wire Transfer with no withdrawal limits. The minimum payment threshold for all methods is €100, but affiliates should know that admin fees may apply.

Brands

Brazino777. This brand was established in 2011 by Alpha Games N.V. It is regulated by the laws of Curacao and Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Brazino777 offers players a wide range of leading providers, multilingual live chat and mobile friendly games.

Why Choose BrazPartners Affiliate Program

The BrazPartners Affiliate Program provides access to many of promotional and marketing materials, which include emails banners, logos and social media content. Affiliate's unique tracking ID will allow to get real-time updates on how much each referred player generates for the account. In addition, this platform offers customized materials for all affiliates.