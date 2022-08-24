General Information

Brofist Partners is a trusted affiliate program that helps to promote Dazard and Millionaria Casinos. This online casino provides players with games from the best providers, such as of Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO and Elk Studio, which can be enjoyed on most devices through multiple languages or currencies. This company has a license of Curacao Authorities.

This program offers partners several commission plans to achieve the best results, good conversion, promotional materials, as well as support from the team.

Payment Models

Revshare

Brofist Partners’ revenue sharing model is based on the number of first-time depositors that affiliate can bring to the brand every month. In this commission structure, affiliates will pass through the tiers as they refer more first time depositors to casino every month. Affiliates who perform well will reach highest percentage share for maximum earnings.

The commission structure starts from 0 first-time depositors for 25% on revenue shares; and goes up to 50% for 31 and more first-time depositors.

CPA. Hybrid

The CPA deals are available to the webmasters on Brofist Partners. This type of deal can be requested through an account manager and needs to be accepted and approved according to the requirements.

Sub-affiliate

Brofist Partners offers a sub-affiliate plan for webmasters who want to earn a fixed rate of 5% on the profits generated by their referred partners.

Payment Systems

Brofist Partners offers a wide range of payment options for affiliates. The most popular ways to receive payments are Skrill, Neteller and Bank Wire Transfer; they also accept payments through Neosurf, Qiwi, Jeton, Interac, Instadebit, Yandex, CoinsPaid. The minimum monthly threshold is €50 for e-wallets and €500 for bank transfers. Affiliates receive payment every month around the 15th, and they must be aware of admin fees.

Brands

Dazard

Dazard Casino was established in 2021 by DAMA N.V. with the license of Curacao. This casino brand has games from leading software providers, live chat available 24/7, cryptocurrencies, several payment options and mobile friendly games.

Millionaria

Millionaria casino launched in 2021 offers players a range of games, many payment options, live chat and mobile friendly design. This brand is owned by N1 Interactive Ltd. Casinos and is regulated under the laws of Malta Gaming Authority.

Why Choose Brofist Partners Affiliate Program

Brofist Partners is a great affiliate program that helps partners to make money from the traffic they have. Affiliates can earn 25% up to 50%, while having an active CPA deal or Hybrid plan to help them promote brands with more comfort and extra income. Additionally, the team of account managers are available at all times to answer any questions arise. Brofist Partners has a wide range of marketing tools that are both efficient and effective. Additionally there’s a dedicated software designed specifically for webmasters to track statistics and earnings.