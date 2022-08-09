General Information

BTAG Master Partners is the top casino affiliate program for marketing online casinos. They market brands such as Betrocker, 77Spins and SlotoTop among others to provide an enjoyable gaming experience that can be played from anywhere with differrent devices. these casinos have soft from many well-known providers, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, iSoftBet, Endorphina and many others. The BtagMaster Partners has a great offer for new partners, they can earn 60% on revenue shares and choose alternative plans, such as CPA or Hybrid.

Payment Models

Revshare. The BtagMaster Partner program has a standard commission structure based on how many new players are referred by the affiliate. There's also different tiers for affiliates depending on their performance: From 0-6 referrals = 25% revenue share, from 50 or more players = 45%. The BtagMaster Partner's affiliate program has a special promotion for new members, they can earn 60% of revenue shares during their first month as an active member.

CPA. CPA and other alternative deals are available upon request on BtagMaster Partners.

Sub-affiliate. By referring new partners to the program, affiliates will be able to earn an extra income and get paid 10% rate.

Payment Systems

With the BTAG's program, new affiliates can enjoy a monthly commission payment. The rate is calculated and paid around the 15th of each month with multiple options for payments such as Bank Wire, Neteller or Skrill. All transactions are made in EUR with the minimum amount theshold set at €100. This program has no negative carryover.

Brands

Betrocker

The Betrocker Casino has a variety of payment options. It's home to multiple software providers and the live chat service is always on hand. The website design makes it mobile-friendly with the games from providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Big Time Gaming and others. This casino has many games such as video slots, table games, live casino - all are regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority.

77Spins

77Spins Casino offers leading software companies to create the best atmosphere. Live chat support works 24/7 for every players; mobile friendly games (for phone users). Moreover, it has an iTech Labs certificate and multiple payment options.

SlotoTop

SlotoTop is an online casino that offers players the chance to enjoy some of today's top games, including video slots and live dealers. The site also features software providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt or Pragmatic Play for those who want more control over their gameplay experience with customized settings and bonus rounds.

Why Choose BtagMaster Partners Affiliate Program

Btagmaster partners offers an attractive package for webmasters. The BtagMaster program provides webmasters with an extensive range of marketing tools that will help them to gain more traffic. They do not charge any fees and there's no negative carryover and no bunding. The tool also offers sub-affiliate plan which helps to earn extra income. Moreover, listed brands are filled with a large number of games in different categories.