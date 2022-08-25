General Information

Campeon Gaming Partners is an affiliate program created specifically to promote several online gambling brands, such as Campeonbet Casino, Evobet Casino, Lapilanders Casino, Playfastcasino, SupaCasi Casino, Nucleonbet Casino and Svenbet Casino. These brands offer players access to games from Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO and Betsoft library for mobile and desktop devices. These sites are available in several languages.

The company has licenses of UKGC and SGA. Campeon Gaming offers affiliates a large selection of brands and good conversion rates for stable earnings.

Payment Models

Revshare. The Campeon Gaming Partners program uses a revenue sharing model to reward its affiliates. Revshare is a percentage of the revenue generated by referred players to online casino brands. This program has a negative carryover policy, but with no bunding.

The commission structure depends on the NGR and starts from 25% and can go up to 60%.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates who want to earn extra percentage by recommending Campeon Gaming Partners can join the sub-Affiliate plan.

Payment Systems

Payments are calculated and made in EUR or British pounds at the beginning of every month, using Bank Wire transfers, Neteller or Skrill. There is a minimum monthly threshold set at £100. This program has no withdrawal limits. although affiliate must note that admin fees may apply.

Brands

Why Choose Campeon Gaming Affiliate Program

Campeon Gaming Partners offers a variety of marketing tools for affiliates to promote their online casino and sportsbook brands. Once they have successfully registered an account with the program, affiliates can access banners from account manager, that are branded specifically for each campaign as well as links and media content.

With the affiliate account, members can research the progress of referred players and deposit holders as well as view statistics on earnings and clicks.