General Information

Casinobuck Partners was created to promote brand of the same name – Casino Buck. Casinobuck is a trusted online gaming community that offers affiliates high commission rates with no negative carryover. 24/7 customer service and easy access on any device make CasinoBucks an attractive destination for players. Casino Buck affiliate program rewards affiliates for getting traffic to the brand. In return, affiliates are provided with monthly commission payments and support from an account manager who supplies marketing tools as well as guidance on how best to use them.

Payment Models

Revshare. Casinobuck Partners affiliate network provides its affiliates with a standard revenue sharing commission rate. This structure does not carry over negative balances, so the webmasters can move on from failed months and focus on what they can earn in upcoming.

The casino structure starts at 30% from generated revenue and can go up to 45% for higher revenue.

CPA. Hybrid. Affiliates have the opportunity to make money through commissions in both CPA plan or Hybrid option. To sign up for this type of commission, affiliates will need to discuss it with one of their account managers about requirements.

Payment Systems

The Casinobuck Partners program offers a wide range of payment options for affiliates to choose from, including banking transactions like Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Affiliate Wallet, Bitcoin and WebMoney. Affiliates are paid out at the beginning of each month with no negative carryover, no withdrawal limits and minimum withdrawal amount of €20 for e-wallets and €1000 for bank options.

Brands

Why Choose Casino Buck Partners Affiliate Program

Casinobuck Partners is an affiliate program that provides a wide range of marketing tools to webmasters. Provided services include banners, logos, tracking links and own content as long as it gets approved by staff members. Affiliates can track their earnings and statistics using well-known SoftSwiss platform. The program has a user-friendly interface and strives towards helping its partners succeed by offering various commission models, including revenue shares structure CPA plans and Hybrid deals with support from the team.