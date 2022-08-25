General Information

Casitsu Partners was created to promote Casitsu brand on the market, in return this program provides affiliates with good percentage rates to 50% of Revenue Share based on the number of New Depositing Customers referred to the brand. The affiliate program offers its members a choice of several commission plans, a great brand to promote, as well as all the necessary promotional materials.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates receive a share of the casino’s revenue each time they refer new players and keep them depositing. The more depositing players an affiliate gets, the higher the percentage will be.

The commission structure starts from 30% and can go up to 50% for 40 and more FTDs.

CPA. Hybrid. CPA and hybrid plans are available for affiliates, but the detailed commission structure must be discussed with an affiliate manager.

Payment Systems

Casitsu is a reputable affiliate network that pays affiliates at the end of each calendar month in one currency – EUR. This program offers various methods including Bank Wire transfers, online payment options and Bitcoins.

Brands

Casitsu Casino

The licensed Internet project offers gambling entertainments and a generous bonus program. Casitsu online casino is aimed at players from Western Europe. The operator is famous for instant payouts and high-quality customer support.

The platform offers welcome bonuses for newcomers, regular promotions for loyal customers and over 3500 games of chance. Users take part in tournaments and loyalty program. The site has an original theme and 21 payment systems for financial transactions. Since the casino has received a license, you can play Casitsu slots for free or spin the reels for real money on the site.

Why Choose Casitsu Partners Affiliate Program

Casitsu Partners has a wide range of promotional and marketing materials available, such as emails banners logos. These features a unique affiliate tracking id to track income generated by each player individually in real time with SoftSwiss software. Affiliates can track all statistics and how much commission they have earned.