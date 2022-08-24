Cat Affs Affiliate Program Review from RevenueLab

General Information

Almost immediately after the opening of the Cat online casino, the brand owners decided to launch the CatAffs affiliate program to promote the project. She immediately interested webmasters with a profitable promotion, within which, during the first three months, the company offered an increased RevShare rate of 50%. After that, it also remained at a good level - 45%.

The Cat Casino Affiliate Program was launched in 2021 almost immediately after the opening of the gambling site. For the convenience of users, the software interface has been translated into English and Russian.

Payment Models

Revshare. A classic commission system that brings partners a stable income. The company does not carry forward negative balances to the next reporting period. RevShare is available to all partners. This commission program is suitable for the long term, guaranteeing a steady income and depends on the number of new players attracted by the partner.

The rate varies from 15 referred players and 25% to 45% for 100 an more attracted players.

CPA. Hybrid. This partnership format is available only upon request from the technical support service. It is necessary to provide data on traffic sources and agree on conditions.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates receive 5% of the income of attracted affiliates working under the RevShare scheme. To make it easier to invite new users, the company offers special promotional materials.

Payment Systems

Opening an account automatically takes place in euros, and this cannot be changed. The affiliate makes payments 1 or 2 times a month, without transferring the negative balance. This means that if the current period goes into negative balance, the next one will start from scratch.

The minimum withdrawal amount is 20 euros for e-wallets, 1000 for bank payments.

The list of supported methods includes WebMoney, Bank Transfer, Neteller, Skrill, Capitalist, ecoPayz and crypto wallets (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Ripple).

Brands

Cat Casino

Cat Casino, owned by Traflow Media N.V., is a high-quality and popular project with an impressive range of gambling entertainment. It appeared relatively recently - in 2021.

The casino quickly gained a large audience, as the owners offered a decent level of service, a variety of software from several dozen providers, a multilingual interface and good welcome promos.

Why Choose CatAffs Affiliate Program

To join and start earning from commissions, you need to have any source of traffic. The directory has everything you need to attract traffic. Affiliates can request promotional materials production according to the specified parameters. Separately from the financial statements for attracted players, affiliates can display the history of payments, balance transactions and data on sub-partners.