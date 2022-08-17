General Information

Cleopatra Partners is the official casino affiliate program responsible for marketing Cleopatra Casino. This site has games from top providers, such as NetEnt, Play'n GO and Pragmatic play, which can be played instantly or on any other devices. Platform is available in multiple languages and has a license of the Government of Curacao. The agents at Cleopatra Partners offer high rates on their standard commission structure, with the potential to earn up 40% for revenue shares. Cleopatra Partners has agents available 24/7 to help with questions about account.

Payment Models

Revshare. The Cleopatra Partners' standard commission structure is based on the Net Gaming Revenue of each new player you bring to their brand. There are 4 different rates available for webmasters who use Flat Currencies and 4 more if they opt for Bitcoin. Cleopatra Partners has some great commission structures, affiliates can earn up to 40%. The structure starts from 0 up to €5,000 or up to 5 BTC – 25% Revenue Share; and the highest rate - over €20,000 or over 20 BTC – 40% Revenue Share.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates who bring new partners to the program can get 5% commission.

Payment Systems

All transactions are calculated and made in EUR within the first 4 days of every month. The program offers several payment options to withdraw earnings - Neteller, Skrill, EcoPayz and Bank Draft. Minimum monthly threshold is set at €20 for e-wallets and €100 for bank transfers. Cleopatra Partners has no withdrawal limits and no negative carryover.

Brands

Cleopatra Casino

Cleopatra Casino has everything a player need for the perfect game. Players can find top-rated provider slots, video poker or blackjack in the huge library of online games - all with no download necessary and 24/7 support available. The site features a library of online slots and other gaming options like scratch cards or roulette; players can play them for free to try.

Why Choose Cleopatra Partners Affiliate Program

Cleopatra partners has a variety of marketing tools for webmasters to use and promote their brand. They offer fast payments, sub-affiliation, multiple payment methods, low minimum threshold amount and no withdrawal limits. Managers of the team are always ready to help with any questions.