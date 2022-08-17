General Information

Club Riches is an affiliate program that was created in 2021 to promote one new online gambling brand - Club Riches. This online casino has a license by the Government of Curacao. Club Riches Casino offers a variety of games that are available in both online and mobile formats. players can choose from leading software providers such as NetEnt, Play'n GO, Microgaming, Relax Gaming, Nolimit City, Pragmatic play, Betsoft and many others. The casino also provides services across several languages allowing easy experience.

Payment Models

Revshare. This program offers standard revenue sharing plan for new depositing players starting from 35% for 1 to 3 FTDs and can go up to 45% for 16+ FTDs.

CPA. Hybrid. These plans can be discussed with managers.

Payment Systems

This program gives its affiliates a choice between several payment systems such as Skrill, Neteller, CoinsPaid and Bank Transfers. The commission is calculated at the end of the month and paid by the 10th of the following month when a minimum amount of EUR 100 has been achieved. If this minimum amount is not reached in a month, the commission will be carried forward until it reaches. The commission can be paid in € or BTC.

Brands

Club Riches Casino

The project with the catchy name Club Riches was launched in 2021. The founder of the platform is Media 21 B.V. with registration in Curacao. The Club Riches online casino is part of the gambling platform, together with the sports betting and live dealer sections. Gambling on the site has a license of Curacao. The casino has a wide range of gambling games - over 2,000 slot machines from 39 providers and offers hundreds of live tables. Most online slots allow free entertainment that does not require registration. Creating an account is rewarded with a no deposit bonus of 20 free spins.

Why Choose Club Riches Partners Affiliate Program

The opportunities for affiliate partners are great with this platform. Affiliates have the chance to earn a lifetime and uncapped commission, which can go to 45%. Everyone gets access to all marketing tools, so they never miss out on any important data or statistics. Well-known soft Afflika combines the ability to track statistics in real time and detailed reporting of the highest level, as well as a user-friendly interface.