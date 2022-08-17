General Information

Dream Team Affiliates is an affiliate program with very favorable conditions for those looking to join. This program was created specifically to promote two online gambling brands - Captain Spins casino and Jonny Jackpot casino. Captain Spins casino and Jonny Jackpot not only offer welcome bonuses, promotions, free spins - but also mobile apps to easier attract players. Affiliates will get revenue share and CPA based on how many players they refer - guaranteed lifetime income without any negative carryover. The commission can go to 45%.

Payment Models

Revshare. The commissions for Dream Team affiliates are designed to give you a fresh start every month. There's no negative carryover, so all hard work goes into the commission amount instead - which means it never expires or decreases. Affiliates get their commission as long as there is an active referral on that brand. The structure starts from 0-9 new depositing players and 30% of revenue share; and for 51+ new depositing players will be 45% of revenue share.

CPA. Affiliates are paid a one-time fee for each new customer they bring in, with specific payouts based on agreement with the affiliate manager.

Sub-affiliate. This plan allows affiliate to get extra 2% commission from every new affiliate they bring to the program.

Payment Systems

All partners are processed with payments during the first week of every month. The easiest way to receive your commissions is through Bank Wire Transfer, Neteller and Skrill. Affiliate can get mimimum amount of €100; however if you don't reach this amount by end-of month then the payment will be transfered over to the next months.

Brands

Captain Spins

Captain Spins Casino was established in 2019 and has a license of the Governments of Malta and United Kingdom. Captain Spins Casino offers a wide selection of online slots and other casino games from popular software providers. The site is easy to navigate to find desired game. Plus players get live dealer tables to experience the atmosphere.

Jackpot Casino

Jackpot Casino was established in 2016 and has licenses from the Governments of Ireland, United Kingdom, Malta and Sweden. Jackpot Casino offers growth in casino usage with their live games, a high quality online platform that's optimized to play on smartphones and tablets. Players can also find a wide selection of great popular games where players get fast payouts.

Why Choose Dream Team Affiliates Program

Dream Team Affiliates provides affiliates with an array of tools and promotional material to promote on their site. They have an extensive library of banners, promo links and other marketing material that can help increase site traffic as well earn more money by promoting brands with them. Dream Teams dedicated account managers are always available to answer any questions. Dream Team Affiliates is a reputable affiliate program with good commissions. There are alternative plans available as well and there is no negative carryover to be able to start from 0 every single month.