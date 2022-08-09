General Information

Enchant Affiliates is an affiliate program for three online casino brands: Arlekin Casino, Abo Casino, and Casino Kakadu, which we discuss in more detail later in the article. The affiliate program was launched in 2021 and began working with the mentioned brands, all of which are licensed, as you can easily see by clicking on the validator link in the footer of each casino’s website.

Players at these casinos can fund their balance using dozens of different methods, including cryptocurrency payments. The sites are available in various languages, including not only individual languages but also various dialects of English such as Canadian and Australian.

The affiliate program works with most countries around the world, including the Germany, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Brazil, New Zealand, Netherlands and many others.

One of the main features of the program is that a negative balance doesn’t carry over to the next reporting month.

You need to register and fill in a standard form to use it. After that, a personal admin page opens immediately, where you can create a campaign, choose a landing page and then select a banner. Banners can be used by attaching them to your affiliate link. Post-back can also be set up.

The affiliate program accepts various types of traffic including SEO, ASO, FB, Google Context and Crypto traffic.

As an affiliate program software, Enchant Affiliates uses the Affiliate program from the well-known platform Softswiss.

Payment Models

Now let’s talk about what types of traffic are paid for.

Revshare.

This type of traffic is well rewarded as long as you provide quality one. Webmasters can expect a 60% Revshare.

CPA/Hybrid.

This type of traffic pays as follows:

CPA up to 450 euros.

Hybrid traffic up to €350 +30% Revshare.

Payment Systems

Payouts are made to the following payment systems:

Crypto

USDT

Bank Wire Transfer

The threshold for all payments is unlimited. Payments can be made in euros and crypto. Minimal withdraws limit is 200 EUR.

Brands

The Enchant affiliate program offers three young online casino brands, each of which is an independent product but with a common bonus policy line and some other similarities.

Abo Casino

Founded in 2021, this casino has already established itself in the New Zealand and Australian markets, offering a great bonus program with attractive terms and conditions for players, as well as a terrific selection of games. The design of the site also does not cause any complaints. Many players are tired of the clichéd stereotypes of what a classic online casino should look like, and they need a breath of fresh air. Abo Casino has a jungle theme and very nice interface colors, so players enjoy being on the site. This brand operates under the jurisdiction Hollycorn N.V. and is a white label casino on the Softswiss platform.

Arlekin Casino.

Compared to Abo Casino, Arlekin certainly brings a bit of contrast. Welcome to the mysterious world of the casino with the cunning Harlequin as a door opener. The site’s primary colors are black and red, but the site is anything but ordinary. When it comes to bonuses and games, they’re also great, users love the promotions, tournaments, and licensed games. Main markets are Europe, Canada and Brazil. Here you can find lot of localizations including Scandinavian Norway language. This brand operates under the jurisdiction of Dama N.V.

Kakadu Casino

As players emerge from the gloom of Arlekin Casino, they find themselves back in the shade of the palm trees, with their feet scorched by the hot sand near the jungle of Kakadu Casino, where a colorful mascot parrot awaits them and guides them into the thick of it, where the same terrific bonuses and a huge range of games from dozens of the world’s best providers await them. Kakadu casino has an MGA license and operates by N1 Interactive jurisdiction. You can find here all best European local payment solutions.

Why Choose Enchant Affiliates

Although Enchant Affiliates has been running since 2021, the company has three major casino brands with plenty of great quality games that are up-to-date and relevant to the needs of players. Each affiliate has a dedicated casino manager with whom every single question regarding casino business can be discussed.

Any of the offers can be activated in a few minutes and launched straight away. As a serious affiliate program, Enchant focuses on quality rather than quantity and partners with qualitative traffic can expect a lifetime Revshare of 60%.

The main advantage will be an amazing rate of fresh brands and deals that are not based on the market, but on the quality of your traffic.