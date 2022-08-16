EnlabsPartners

General Information

To ensure that affiliates are getting the best service possible, Enlabs Partners offers affiliates many different plans and gifts. This affiliate program promotes great brands, such as Ninja Casino and Optibet who have awesome platforms for online casino games, bingo, poker, slot games and sportsbook. This company offers generous bonuses and rewards to attract new players from all over the world. It’s never easy to find good brands that offer opportunities for affiliates. Enlabs Partners has a lot of different commission plans and even rewards system to earn more.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are paid a commission percentage of their referred revenue each month. The size and assortment of these payments varies from brand to brand, but in general an affiliate will be compensated . Affiliate's earnings depend on their ability and dedication in bringing players into a brand. With

Depending on how many new customers are introduced into affiliate system through referrals, each one can provide earnings potential that ranges between 25%-40%.

CPA. Hybrid. These plans are available after approval by managers of the team.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can earn extra commission by bringing new partners into the program

Payment Systems

Enlabs is committed to paying its partners within 10 days of the end each month. Affiliates only need €100 worth of earnings, and those who do not make this threshold will carry their contribution forward into future payments months. There are two ways that commissions can be paid - as a player's account at one of the partners casinos or via invoices. All payments are made in EUR.

Brands

OptiBet Casino

Optibet Casino offers direct access on any device without downloading the game and have some of Netent's most popular slot machines available with high withdrawal limits. To make things even better they have tournaments where anyone who participates gets prizes. This casino has a UK gambling license. Qualified casino player support will help players with any questions.

Ninja Casino

Ninja Casino offers a Multilingual chat, phone and email open 24/7. They have an impressive range of innovative slots from Netent. All games licensed by 2 reputable gaming commissions. The casino has a wide range of bonus promotions, from additional free spins to sports tickets and trips abroad to lower wagering requirements and win free weekly and monthly lottery tickets.

Why Choose Enlabs Partners Affiliate Program

Enlabs affiliate program is designed to promote great brands with many features to offer. This program has attractive revshare, CPA and Hybrid models with a personal approach for each of their affiliates: they reward profitable partners by giving them unique promotions as well as gifts or events on occasion. Payments sent within 10 days and low minimum payout threshold mean you can get your commission faster than ever before, while using well-known MyAffiliates platform means more efficiency in managing everything from stats to info.