General Information

EuroEarners promotes BetHard Casino, Sverige Kronan Casinos and Suomi Vegas - all featuring Microgaming and NetEnt slots as well other games such a live dealer option. With registration located in Malta this program offers affiliates around-the clock support which includes payment guarantees and easy withdrawals. Registration is simple and all terms and conditions can be easily found on the website.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are paid under a typical commission-based revenue sharing scheme. The amount depends on how much net revenue their players generate each month with affiliates receiving higher tiers based on these numbers. It represents all of their earnings, with bonus payouts being calculated as gross gaming winnings minus fraudulent costs and taxes. Revenu sharing structure starts from 25% and can be increased to 50%.

Payment Systems

Affiliates are guaranteed to receive their payout within the first 10 days of each month and affiliates must have at least €100 on the balance. Affiliates can choose between several payment methods to receive their earnings, including Neteller, Bank Wire and Skrill. These payments are made in euros only so affiliates who prefer a different currency may have consider possible fees.

Brands

Bethard Casino

Bethard is a site known to provide players with betting options online. It has an extensive sportsbook and casino. Bethard is a great gambling site that provides players with a wide range of betting options online. The MGA and the UKCG licensed platform offers security and safety for all players. Bethard casino is a top choice for slots players, with plenty of options from NetEnt and Microgaming. They offer generous bonuses and welcome promotions for new players.

Sverige Kronan

This casino uses SSL encryption to protect your transactions and data. It offers a huge selection of slot machines, 10 different languages for player convenience (including English), as well as the lucrative VIP program which allows regular players access into higher ranks with larger bonuses on offer. The navigation is easy to find the game of taste. This site is a great choice for mobile gaming.

Suomi Vegas

The first established online casino was launched back in 2009 and it still continues to be a well-known casino. With its large selection or slot machines available on their website, players can conveniently navigate through all aspects necessary. This site has a UK gambling license and 24/7 customer support available for all needs.

Why Choose EuroEarners Affiliate Program

The EuroEarners program is a great way to make money through affiliate marketing. There is no negative carryover, the minimum payout threshold is low and with several different payment methods available. Moreover, this program is powered by Income Access, which is very esy to navigate and see all stats.