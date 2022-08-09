General Information

Frank Affiliates is the official casino affiliate program created for marketing Frank Casino. Members have a range of games available from some amazing providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, NYX Interactive, Betsoft and many others. Players can enjoy quality promotions including welcome bonuses, which will help affiliates to get started while also receiving a good commission. The Frank online casino has been around for about half a decade now, and not only does this brand have high conversion rates, but also generous revenue sharing commission structure.

Payment Models

Revshare. The affiliate program is a tiered one, and affiliates will earn revenue based on the number of depositing players they refer to casino. Affiliates who can refer high volumes or referral traffic have an opportunity for quicker passage through these levels by attracting more depositors. The rate starts from 25% and can be increased to 40% if referred 36+ FTDS in a month.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates are able to earn a monthly bonus for all direct referrals they attract into the program.

Payment Systems

The Frank Affiliates program pays out once at the end of every month through Bank Transfer, Skrill or Neteller. Affiliates are paid once the commission for that month reaches 100 EUR;

Brands

Frank Casino

Frank online Casino offers visitors software from world-famous providers, including Playtech, Evolution Gaming, Playson, NetEnt, Microgaming. In addition to video slots, the site has a large collection of games with live dealers, roulette, video poker, blackjack and other gambling games.The official website of Frank Casino, owned by Sunlet Services Ltd., was launched in 2014. The site operates on the basis of a Maltese license, the casino uses only licensed software. In total, the casino collection contains more than 2,000 games, which are sorted into categories. Each client will quickly find their favorite game using the filtering system and the search bar.

Why Choose Frank Affiliates Program

Frank Affiliates is the best place for any affiliate looking to make money online. They offer great features and tools to track statistics, easy access through their partnership matrix software, low minimum payment threshold, no negative carryover and no bunding. This platform allows to use several currencies and payment methods.