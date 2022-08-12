Hell Partners Campaigns

General Information

Hell Partners is an affiliate program that will allow you to drive traffic at two online casino brands: Hell Spin and Ivibet. These sites offer great benefits for players such as games from industry-leading providers, attractive bonuses, 24/7 customer service with a large selection of payment methods. They also have licensed gaming operations by Curacao Gaming Authorities. Hell Partners has a commission based affiliate program and additional CPA plans available to request. The great advantage of this company is that they do not have any negative carry-over policies, so if in one month the casino had less earnings then it would be set for the next months'.

Payment Models

Revshare. Net gaming revenue can be thought of as all the money that you make from new players. This includes wagers placed, fewer wins returned, bonuses issued, administrative fees and fraud costs. Details can be discussed with managers, but this plan starts from 25%.

CPA. This plan can be discussed with managers. In accordance with the CPA Payment Plan, an Affiliate will receive a one-off payment for every new Customer, more specifically: when a Customer completes first registration, deposits the minimum required amount and meets the minimum wagering activity requirements, as previously agreed with your Affiliate Manager.

Hybrid. This plan can be discussed individually.

Payment Systems

Commission payments are made monthly within first 20 days through Netrefer's affiliate platform. The minimum commission payment threshold is €100, and if the amount due for a calendar month does not exceed this value then commissions are withheld until it reaches.

Brands

HellSpin Casino

This gambling site has been around for about a year now and is a great and viable option for a dynamic and exciting online casino gaming experience. HellSpin has 24/7 live chat, a generous welcome bonus and simple user interface. With over 4000 slot machines available to play for free as well as 500 tables powered by real dealers who are fully licensed in all of their games this casino is worth noting.

IviBet

Ivibet is a website that has been around for almost 20 years. It's the home of sports betting enthusiasts, who also have an appetite when it comes to casino games - so they added this section late last decade. There are plenty ways to make quick deposits and withdrawals using safe methods or to take advantages with loyalty bonuses plus promotions galore. This brand has a prompt customer service which can be reached 24/7.

Why Choose Hell Partners Campaigns Affiliate Program

This program allows all affiliates to choose a convenient, reliable and high commission plan for their taste. In addition, this program offers a selection of good brands with a competitive conversion of many fans around the world and a large selection of games and sports betting. Hell Partners also provides its partners with all the necessary promotional materials as well as the necessary statistics to track their results. As an addition, this program does not carry over the negative balance.