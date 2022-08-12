General Information

IVY Affiliates is an affiliate program that has been responsible for marketing the casinos such as SpinRider Casino, Casimba Casino, Miami Dice Casino, The Grand Ivy Casino, Spinland Casino, Huikee Casino, Spin Station Casino and Reload Casino. They offer players access to a range of games from different developers, such as Microgaming and NetEnt while also allowing them to try live dealer games. The UK Gambling Commission licenses this program just to know they are trustworthy. Ivy Affiliates offers up to 50% revenue share for the first six months for every newly-registered affiliate.

Payment Models

Revshare. This program offers standard revenue sharing model based on attracted depositing players. Commission structure can be up to 50%. Program has no negative carryover policy, although negative balance from one brand may affect positive balance from the other. Affiliates should be aware that admin fees may apply in this program

CPA. This plan is available upon request and can be discussed on individual terms.

Sub-affiliation. Affiliates can earn commission for all direct partners they refer to the program.

Payment Systems

Affiliates are paid monthly with multiple options for payments available like Neteller or Bank Wire Transfer. Minimum monthly theshold depends on the chosen payment method - £50 for Netell­er/­Skr­ill­/Pa­ypal, £250 for Bacs, and £500 for Electronic Transfer. All payments are made in British Pounds Sterling.

Brands

SpinRider Casino

SpinRider has a wide range of games from various providers, including slots and live casino. Games can be played instantly through the browser or on mobile device. With their licensed status in Malta Gaming Authority as well as UK Gambling Commission this is a safe gambling website for all players. The SpinRider Casino offers an extensive range of games, from slots to live casino. Members can enjoy titles by some well-known providers such as NetEnt and Microgaming among others.

Casimba Casino

Casimba Casino with lots of different titles available, including hits like Thunderkick and Microgaming's NetEnt offerings this brand has many fans. Casimba Casino is licensed and regulated by two of the most reputable gambling commissions in Europe: the UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority. The site offers 24 hours withdrawal time frame and 24 hour live-chat.

Miami Dice Casino

Miami Dice Casino offers a wide range of online slot games and table top betting options for players from all over the world. Miami Dice Casino is committed to providing players with a safe and secure online gaming experience. It operates in five languages: English, German, Finnish and Norwegian - all of which can be played on any device from laptops to smartphones. Not only does this casino have impressive provider credentials but it's also licensed by two regulatory bodies who regulate gambling across Europe; namely The Malta Gaming Authority(MGA) and UK Gambling Commission(UKGC).

Why Choose Ivy Affiliates Program

Ivy affiliates offers up to 50% revenue sharing with no negative carryover and CPA plan available. Sub-affiliation is available for every affiliate to increase earnings. This program has low minimum payment threshold and multiple payments methods for withdrawals. Promomaterials are available for every affiliate who joined the program.