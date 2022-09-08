General Information

The LvBet Partners was created to promote multi-platform online gambling brand LVBet. The platform is easy-to-navigate and it is accessible on any device including smartphones or tablets. Affiliate program offers its affiliates a commission that can reach 40%, CPA and Hybrid plans and no negative carryover policy to start every month from scratch. In addition, new partners are given the opportunity to earn an increased commission rate from revenue sharing model in the first two months of their work with the program.

Payment Models

Revshare. The commission structure offered on LvBet partners is fully based on the net gaming revenue of referred players. This payment model is available for all affiliates from the beginning.

In the first two months of working with an affiliate program, partners receive an increased commission rate from Revshare in the amount of 50%. After that, affiliates will be placed on the standard multi-tier commission structure that starts – €0 to €999 for 20% and goes up to 40% for €35,000 or more.

CPA. Hybrid. These plans are available for all affiliates after discussing it with managers. The affiliate is required to spend at least two months following the standard structure before any approval can be made.

Sub-affiliate. This plan rewards affiliates of this platform with 5% for each partners they bring to the program.

Payment Systems

The payments are processed in EUR via Skrill, Neteller and Bank Wire Transfer within 14 days of the end of each month with admin fees applied . The minimum threshold for Bank Transfer is €250 and €50 minimum amount for e-wallets.

Brands

LVBet. LvBet was established in 2016 and is owned by Fairload Ltd. This casino has a license of Malta Gaming Authority. LVbet Casino has a huge range of slot machines from Blueprint Gaming, Microgaming, NetEnt, Novomatic, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Thunderkick and many others. In addition, LVBet has SSL encryption, live-chat support, huge selection of online slot games and adaptivity for mobile versions.

Why Choose LVBet Partners Affiliate Program

The marketing tools at LvBet Partners are optimized to help affiliates attract new players easier. All tools are available in several languages and sizes and can be used for variety purposes. The NetRefer platform allows LVbet Partners to keep track their players and get real-time metrics of marketing materials.